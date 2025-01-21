The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly collision near Arlington on Monday.

According to a news release from the agency Tuesday, the crash happened at 1:02 p.m. on Interstate 5 (I-5), just north of milepost 212, and allegedly involved racing.

Troopers reported a person was driving a silver 2012 Infinity G37 sedan, heading north on I-5, when they passed traffic using the left shoulder. The driver, stated WSP, lost control on the left shoulder, crossed all lanes of traffic back to the right and hit the trailer of a white 2020 Kennewick T680 semi-truck.

Witnesses told troopers, before the crash, the driver of the Infinity was racing another driver in a green 2021 Dodge Challenger.

WSP detectives are asking witnesses of the collision, or the alleged racing, to call Detective Jeff Rhue at 360-654-1142 or email him at Jeff.Rhue@wsp.wa.gov. Detectives are also requesting any in-car dash camera footage of the crash or events leading up to it.

“Your assistance is appreciated as detectives investigate this tragic collision,” the agency stated.

Lanes were reopened on I-5 north after all lanes were closed to investigate the crash near State Route (SR) 532, north of Arlington, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted on X Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding posted on X Monday stating the closure was due to a “vehicle/semi-fatality collision.”

WSDOT said drivers would have to exit at SR 532 and use Old Highway 99 as a detour to continue north.

