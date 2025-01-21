Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

WSP believes racing involved in deadly crash near Arlington, witnesses needed

Jan 21, 2025, 2:40 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

Photo: A crash blocked traffic north of Arlington....

A crash blocked traffic north of Arlington. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

(Photo courtesy of WSP)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly collision near Arlington on Monday.

According to a news release from the agency Tuesday, the crash happened at 1:02 p.m. on Interstate 5 (I-5), just north of milepost 212, and allegedly involved racing.

Troopers reported a person was driving a silver 2012 Infinity G37 sedan, heading north on I-5, when they passed traffic using the left shoulder. The driver, stated WSP, lost control on the left shoulder, crossed all lanes of traffic back to the right and hit the trailer of a white 2020 Kennewick T680 semi-truck.

Local crime: Comcast, Xfinity service disrupted in several WA areas after vandals destroy equipment

Witnesses told troopers, before the crash, the driver of the Infinity was racing another driver in a green 2021 Dodge Challenger.

WSP detectives are asking witnesses of the collision, or the alleged racing, to call Detective Jeff Rhue at 360-654-1142 or email him at Jeff.Rhue@wsp.wa.gov. Detectives are also requesting any in-car dash camera footage of the crash or events leading up to it.

“Your assistance is appreciated as detectives investigate this tragic collision,” the agency stated.

Lanes were reopened on I-5 north after all lanes were closed to investigate the crash near State Route (SR) 532, north of Arlington, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted on X Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding posted on X Monday stating the closure was due to a “vehicle/semi-fatality collision.”

Traffic this week: Bridge demolition in Fife brings closures on State Route 99

WSDOT said drivers would have to exit at SR 532 and use Old Highway 99 as a detour to continue north.

This story was originally published on January 20, 2025. It has been updated and republished since then.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: A crash blocked traffic north of Arlington....

Julia Dallas

WSP believes racing involved in deadly crash near Arlington, witnesses needed

The Washington State Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly collision near Arlington on Monday.

2 hours ago

comcast service...

Frank Sumrall

Comcast, Xfinity service disrupted in several WA areas after vandals destroy equipment

A Comcast cable line was vandalized, causing several service outages for Xfinity and Comcast Business customers in Western Washington.

6 hours ago

wsu stabbing...

Frank Sumrall

WSU female student arrested after allegedly stabbing another student

Washington State University (WSU) Police arrested a 20-year-old woman after an alleged stabbing involving another student early Monday.

9 hours ago

Everett stabbing...

Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Boy, 13, stabbed near Everett school; person of interest was in custody on separate charge, report says

A 13-year-old boy was walking to class in Everett when the Everett Police Department said an unknown man committed the stabbing.

1 day ago

Image: Members of the Seattle Police Department are seen in a recent photo....

James Lynch

Seattle Police Department breaks up costly ring of retail theft

Police in Seattle believe two men are responsible for a ring of retail theft that led to more than $50,000 in merchandise being stolen.

3 days ago

Photo: A Delta Airlines aircraft approaches Los Angeles....

Julia Dallas

King County man sentenced for sexually abusing 15-year-old on flight to Seattle

A man from Mercer Island was sentenced on Friday for sexually abusing a 15-year-old on a flight in November 2021.

4 days ago

WSP believes racing involved in deadly crash near Arlington, witnesses needed