Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Car prowling suspects arrested after firing shots at deputies during multi-city chase

Jan 17, 2025, 7:06 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

police chase...

Stock image of activated cop lights responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Reports of a burglary and a shooting sent deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) on a police chase from Sammamish to Renton.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, KCSO deputies responded to a call about a vehicle prowl and attempted theft in Sammamish. Reports also mentioned shots were fired from someone in a Dodge Durango along 2nd Place in Sammamish.

More overnight news: Truck driver crashes through wall of a Taco Bell in Graham

When officers arrived, the suspects fled, causing a police pursuit. The chase started in Sammamish, with the suspects driving on Interstate 90 (I-90) and then Interstate 405 (I-405) all the way into Renton. According to pursuing deputies, more shots were “potentially” fired during the chase.

By 6:45 a.m., KCSO confirmed that three suspects had been arrested and detained in Renton. No one was injured in the police pursuit.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating the incident alongside KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit.

More WA news: Good Samaritan saves elderly person after they drove into Lake Stevens

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

downtown seattle drug...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle cops break up downtown drug deal, arrest suspect after foot chase

SPD officers led an anti-narcotics operation in Downtown Seattle Wednesday night, arresting one individual in the process.

53 minutes ago

police chase...

Frank Sumrall

Car prowling suspects arrested after firing shots at deputies during multi-city chase

Reports of a burglary and a shooting sent deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office on a police chase from Sammamish to Renton.

3 hours ago

Image: Gregory Emmanuel Ward pleaded not guilty to charges of rape of a child in the second degree ...

Luke Duecy

Ex-tutor charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student pleads not guilty

The ex-tutor charged with assaulting a student inside a Seattle restaurant bathroom and recording it pleaded not guilty to two charges.

18 hours ago

Image: A suspect seen wearing a yellow beanie is wanted for allegedly stabbing a teenager in Everet...

Sam Campbell

Suspect sought in stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Everett

A 13-year-old boy was walking to class in Everett when the Everett Police Department said an unknown man approached and stabbed him Thursday.

22 hours ago

police chase...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect flees scene after stabbing man in the neck in Pioneer Square

A stabbing in Seattle's Pioneer Square early Thursday left a man seriously injured, with the suspect immediately fleeing the scene afterward.

1 day ago

stolen gun...

Frank Sumrall

Gun owners could be charged with felonies if firearm gets stolen under new proposed bill

The owner of a gun that becomes stolen could face fines and felonies if the thief commits a violent crime with said gun.

1 day ago

Car prowling suspects arrested after firing shots at deputies during multi-city chase