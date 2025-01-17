Car prowling suspects arrested after firing shots at deputies during multi-city chase

Reports of a burglary and a shooting sent deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) on a police chase from Sammamish to Renton.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, KCSO deputies responded to a call about a vehicle prowl and attempted theft in Sammamish. Reports also mentioned shots were fired from someone in a Dodge Durango along 2nd Place in Sammamish.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled, causing a police pursuit. The chase started in Sammamish, with the suspects driving on Interstate 90 (I-90) and then Interstate 405 (I-405) all the way into Renton. According to pursuing deputies, more shots were “potentially” fired during the chase.

By 6:45 a.m., KCSO confirmed that three suspects had been arrested and detained in Renton. No one was injured in the police pursuit.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating the incident alongside KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

