A Renton man, 34-year-old Eder Rubio-Ordonez was arrested Saturday afternoon after residents near the intersection of Northeast 5th Place and Edmonds Avenue Northeast reported shots fired.

Prosecutors said Rubio-Ordonez fired shots from inside his home into his neighbor’s home, unprovoked. One shot narrowly missed the man’s head, another struck his vehicle.

“When officers were executing a search warrant, the defendant is alleged to have continued firing shots at them and almost hit three of them,” King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney told KIRO Newsradio Wednesday.

Local crime: Boy, 15, arrested for strong-arm robbery of 72-year-old Bellevue woman

The man was eventually arrested, and no one was hurt. King County Prosecutors rush filed charges, given the urgency and danger of the incident.

“Whenever we have a case like this where we believe the evidence shows there’s an ongoing threat to safety, we want to get that before the court right away,” McNerthney said.

Rubio-Ordonez pleaded not guilty to the charge. His bail is set at $500,000.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio