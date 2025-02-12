Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Renton man charged for shooting into neighbor’s home and at police

Feb 12, 2025, 5:19 PM

Handcuffs...

A pair of handcuffs. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

A Renton man, 34-year-old Eder Rubio-Ordonez was arrested Saturday afternoon after residents near the intersection of Northeast 5th Place and Edmonds Avenue Northeast reported shots fired.

Prosecutors said Rubio-Ordonez fired shots from inside his home into his neighbor’s home, unprovoked. One shot narrowly missed the man’s head, another struck his vehicle.

“When officers were executing a search warrant, the defendant is alleged to have continued firing shots at them and almost hit three of them,” King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney told KIRO Newsradio Wednesday.

Local crime: Boy, 15, arrested for strong-arm robbery of 72-year-old Bellevue woman

The man was eventually arrested, and no one was hurt. King County Prosecutors rush filed charges, given the urgency and danger of the incident.

“Whenever we have a case like this where we believe the evidence shows there’s an ongoing threat to safety, we want to get that before the court right away,” McNerthney said.

Rubio-Ordonez pleaded not guilty to the charge. His bail is set at $500,000.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Handcuffs...

James Lynch

Renton man charged for shooting into neighbor’s home and at police

A Renton man, 34-year-old Eder Rubio-Ordonez was arrested Saturday afternoon.

7 hours ago

Photo: A Bellevue Police Department vehicle....

James Lynch

Boy, 15, arrested for strong-arm robbery of 72-year-old Bellevue woman

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said a 72-year-old woman was attacked, robbed, and thrown to the ground on June 10.

11 hours ago

crash fatal...

Frank Lenzi

Broadway reopens after fatal pedestrian crash in Everett

One person died after a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Tuesday morning in Everett.

14 hours ago

Puyallup crime...

MyNorthwest Staff

Puyallup crime: Brazen theft at South Hill Mall, attempted kidnapping at thrift store

After two notable Puyallup crime incidents, a violent theft and alleged attempted kidnapping, residents are on edge.

15 hours ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle is seen on a street....

Luke Duecy

Tacoma Police arrest suspect in possible homicide in quiet, upscale neighborhood

A Tacoma homicide investigation unfolds as police arrest a suspect in a quiet, upscale neighborhood following a report of murder.

15 hours ago

illegal immigrant murder auburn...

Luke Duecy

Twice-deported illegal immigrant arrested for murder in Auburn

A 29-year-old illegal immigrant, who allegedly reentered the U.S. illegally after being deported, was arrested and charged for a shooting death in Auburn.

16 hours ago

Renton man charged for shooting into neighbor’s home and at police