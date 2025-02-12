The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said a 72-year-old woman was attacked, robbed, and thrown to the ground on June 10. Her attackers, described as two men in a sedan, pulled up as she was getting into her car. A struggle over the woman’s purse ensued.

“She had just finished a shopping trip and was about to enter her vehicle when a male snatched her purse and then pushed the victim to the ground,” Drew Anderson, a public information officer with BPD, said.

Police arrested an adult suspect last month. Then, arrested a 15-year-old boy on Monday. Anderson said the two are believed responsible for multiple strong-arm robberies over the past several months.

“We were able to recover dozens of stolen firearms, hundreds of stolen credit cards and debit cards, and you could really tell at least these two together were committing a lot of serious crimes around the region,” Anderson said. “By arresting folks like this 15-year-old juvenile, we are taking folks off the street, out of our community, and keeping this community safe.”

The 15-year-old is facing multiple charges including four counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen vehicle.

