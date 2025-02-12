Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Boy, 15, arrested for strong-arm robbery of 72-year-old Bellevue woman

Feb 12, 2025, 12:51 PM | Updated: 2:23 pm

Photo: A Bellevue Police Department vehicle....

A Bellevue Police Department vehicle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said a 72-year-old woman was attacked, robbed, and thrown to the ground on June 10. Her attackers, described as two men in a sedan, pulled up as she was getting into her car. A struggle over the woman’s purse ensued.

“She had just finished a shopping trip and was about to enter her vehicle when a male snatched her purse and then pushed the victim to the ground,” Drew Anderson, a public information officer with BPD, said.

Puyallup crime: Brazen theft at South Hill Mall, attempted kidnapping at thrift store

Police arrested an adult suspect last month. Then, arrested a 15-year-old boy on Monday. Anderson said the two are believed responsible for multiple strong-arm robberies over the past several months.

“We were able to recover dozens of stolen firearms, hundreds of stolen credit cards and debit cards, and you could really tell at least these two together were committing a lot of serious crimes around the region,” Anderson said. “By arresting folks like this 15-year-old juvenile, we are taking folks off the street, out of our community, and keeping this community safe.”

Local crime: Tacoma Police arrest suspect in possible homicide in quiet, upscale neighborhood

The 15-year-old is facing multiple charges including four counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen vehicle.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Handcuffs...

James Lynch

Renton man charged for shooting into neighbor’s home and at police

A Renton man, 34-year-old Eder Rubio-Ordonez was arrested Saturday afternoon.

6 hours ago

Photo: A Bellevue Police Department vehicle....

James Lynch

Boy, 15, arrested for strong-arm robbery of 72-year-old Bellevue woman

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said a 72-year-old woman was attacked, robbed, and thrown to the ground on June 10.

10 hours ago

crash fatal...

Frank Lenzi

Broadway reopens after fatal pedestrian crash in Everett

One person died after a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Tuesday morning in Everett.

13 hours ago

Puyallup crime...

MyNorthwest Staff

Puyallup crime: Brazen theft at South Hill Mall, attempted kidnapping at thrift store

After two notable Puyallup crime incidents, a violent theft and alleged attempted kidnapping, residents are on edge.

14 hours ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle is seen on a street....

Luke Duecy

Tacoma Police arrest suspect in possible homicide in quiet, upscale neighborhood

A Tacoma homicide investigation unfolds as police arrest a suspect in a quiet, upscale neighborhood following a report of murder.

14 hours ago

illegal immigrant murder auburn...

Luke Duecy

Twice-deported illegal immigrant arrested for murder in Auburn

A 29-year-old illegal immigrant, who allegedly reentered the U.S. illegally after being deported, was arrested and charged for a shooting death in Auburn.

15 hours ago

Boy, 15, arrested for strong-arm robbery of 72-year-old Bellevue woman