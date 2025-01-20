With the Donald Trump inauguration ushering in a new era and Golden Age, it’s clear: we are so back, America.

The days of identity politics, gaslighting, open borders, and international weakness are over. Under President Trump’s leadership, America will reclaim its strength and common sense. We won’t be prejudged based on identity; we’ll embrace meritocracy again; we’ll stop pretending there are 17,000 different genders that you can pick and choose from based on your mood and the time of day; we’ll be told the truth about economic conditions; our border will be closed and the world will once again respect and fear us.

You can even feel the energy around the Trump inauguration in Seattle and across the state of Washington. Liberals realize the Democratic Party has become a self-parody and must course correct. Trump will help force the correction.

After failed progressive policies, we are so back

In Seattle and greater Washington, we’ve witnessed firsthand the consequences of progressive policies.

The city became a hot spot for crime, homelessness and drug use, with leadership turning a blind eye. Illegal immigrants have created victims out of American citizens here in Washington. And the state is struggling with an unemployment rate higher than the national average, with a record number of Washingtonians going to food and clothing banks. It’s why even some local Democrats are recognizing the need for change, even if they’re slow to implement it.

Mayor Bruce Harrell has shifted toward pro-police policies, acknowledging residents demand safety and order. Gov. Bob Ferguson took a less-partisan tone while giving his first speech in office. Most Washington voters support working with the Trump administration to deport criminal illegal immigrants.

A tale of two administrations

Nationally, the contrast between the Biden administration and the incoming Donald Trump team is stark.

Under Biden, open border policies led to chaos, affecting states like Washington. Sanctuary policies in King County hindered cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), resulting in the release of dangerous individuals. Now, with Trump’s firm stance on border security, illegal crossings will decrease and American safety will once again be prioritized.

The obsession with identity politics is finally fading. Progressive agendas that blurred gender definitions and promoted radical ideologies in schools are being challenged. Parents from Olympia to Bellevue and Marysville to Seattle are voicing concerns. The federal government will step back from enforcing divisive policies and pushing hateful curriculum.

On the international stage, we’ll be back on top

Internationally, America’s position strengthens seconds after Donald Trump takes the oath of office and Inauguration Day comes to an end.

During Biden’s tenure, adversaries were emboldened as Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and China’s provocations went unchecked. Innocent Jews were slaughtered and taken hostage by terrorist group Hamas while American college students, including at the University of Washington, cheered on the wrong side while local leaders stayed shamefully silent.

President Trump is restoring America’s reputation, emphasizing peace through strength, reminiscent of his previous successes in the Middle East. He warned Hamas if they don’t release hostages by the time he takes office, all hell will break loose. Hamas knew he was serious. Vladimir Putin, a thug who didn’t take Biden seriously, listens when Trump speaks.

After the Trump Inauguration Day ceremonies, our economy will be back

Economically, the nation will rebound.

Under Joe Biden, Americans have suffered at the gas pump and in grocery stores. But Donald Trump’s policies on energy independence and tax reforms will revitalize the economy. Families will soon experience relief as gas prices drop and grocery costs stabilize.

We will no longer eschew energy independence to please eco-extremists or China. We won’t force endless regulations that drive up business costs, which get passed down to the consumers. We will provide reasons for businesses to expand nationally, and renew tax cuts for everyone, because that benefits everyone.

This isn’t just about policy shifts, either; it’s about restoring hope and pride in our nation.

Gaslighting as a sport is over

For too long, Americans were made to feel that our values were outdated.

Americans were manipulated into thinking they were wrong to oppose men and boys competing against women and girls. They were shamed into silence as gender extremists took control over the culture, indoctrinating and intentionally confusing kids in the process. They were told the inflationary crisis didn’t exist, and that the pain they felt when paying for milk and eggs wasn’t real.

Under Trump, we’ll now embrace the principles that make this country exceptional the moment Inauguration Day is over, so we can get back to work and Make America Great Again. The Biden administration did a lot of damage. Trump can help restore this country’s greatness.

The future is promising. The Radical Left had their opportunity, and they faltered. After the Trump Inauguration Day ceremonies, we’ll return to steadfast leadership from the White House. We are so back!

