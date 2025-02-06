Maybe you’ve been stuck inside this week enjoying the snow and are ready to get out and enjoy the weekend, well you are in luck!

I got to check out the Ice Box Arcade last week and not only was it a perfect spot for kids (until 8) I learned that every Friday night there is a Pinball tournament. It’s a $5 buy-in with sign-ups starting at 8:15 and games starting at 8:45 p.m. sharp. Get rules and details on Ice Box Arcade’s website.

Starting this weekend at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is the Sound Off Showcase. This is where the young musicians of our region have the chance to take the stage and show off their skills. This is the 25th edition of Sound Off and there will be alumni performances each weekend. The show starts at 8 p.m. and there are more tickets and details available on MoPOP’s website.

That’s not the only way to support the young folks of our region. Saturday in Pierce County it’s the Tacoma Children’s Business Fair. There will be 50 booths run by young entrepreneurs aged 5 to 17 selling food, art, toys and lots more. This will be at the Waterfront Market and you can get more details on the Tacoma Children’s Business Fair’s website.

Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day this weekend

Does the sappiness of the Valentine’s Day season get you down? Maybe you are celebrating yourself this year, well the Snohomish Library will be the place to be Friday from 4-5 p.m. with its Anti-Valentines Day event. According to the city’s website, you’ll come up with your own candy heart sayings for singles, talk about your favorite breakup songs and even make black duct tape roses. Get more details on the city of Snohomish’s website.

If you are feeling charitable this weekend, need a workout and want to embrace the weather, check out the Cupid’s Undie Run. After a warm-up with some adult beverages, you’ll strip down to your skivvies, jog it out for about a mile then celebrate with a dance party. The proceeds will support The Children’s Tumor Foundation which looks to help those affected by NF, which is a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Get details and register on the Cupid’s Undie Run’s website.

Are you new to the city of Seattle? Or maybe you want to learn more about the place you call home. Well, Saturday is Seattle Welcome Day at Town Hall in Seattle. According to the event’s website, you’ll group up with fellow newcomers and will be guided to help craft your vision for your Seattle life. Get tickets and details on Town Hall Seattle’s website.

If you or someone in your family is a fan of anime, then the Washington State Fairgrounds is where you will want to be this weekend. Everything from the voices and creators behind your favorite characters, to panels and vendors to check out. Plus, you know people will be dressed up in creative cosplay. You can check out Anime Washington’s website for more information.

Catch some X-treme Ice Racing

We’ve all been dealing with slick road conditions all week long, but driving on ice is the name of the game at X-treme International Ice Racing. These drivers from across the world will be putting the pedal to the metal on an oval track of ice with studded tires and get this NO BRAKES. This going on at the Angel of the Winds Arena and you can get tickets and details on the arena’s website.

There are also a few shows going on this weekend and I don’t mean music or dance. The Seattle Boat Show is underway this weekend at Lumen Field and at the Seattle Convention Center the Northwest Remodeling Expo will be taking place throughout the weekend. Also at the Seattle Convention Center this weekend is the Seattle Golf Show. Lots of things to see before the weather gets warm.

With the Super Bowl this weekend, make sure you are checking with your favorite spot to eat or local watering hole for big game specials.

As always, if you know of cool stuff going on, let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

