Update 6:45 a.m.: The HOV lane heading north on Interstate 405 (I-405) has reopened since the accident, but it is the only northbound lane open, as of this reporting.

The rest of the northbound lanes of I-405 have been shut down after a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck in Renton Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash occurred near the State Route 169/Maple Valley Highway interchange at approximately 4:15 a.m.

UPDATE: All lanes of NB I-405 are closed at SR 169 in @CityofRenton after a semi rollover and fire. Please use alt routes at this time. https://t.co/fqosWNJT6L pic.twitter.com/sExrRrNBqq — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 4, 2025

This accident has caused significant delays in morning commutes, with backups stretching nearly five miles from the crash site. Traffic is being rerouted to State Route 169.

According to WSDOT traffic cameras, the truck caught fire after the rollover collision. Police, firefighters and a WSDOT incident response team have all responded to the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

