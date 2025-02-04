Close
Rolled-over semi-truck catches fire on I-405, shuts down most northbound lanes near SR 169 interchange

Feb 4, 2025, 5:40 AM | Updated: 10:28 am

Left: A close up of the scorched rolled over truck. (Photo: Rick Johnson, WSP). Right: Screenshot of WSDOT cameras documenting the trcuk fire on I-405 after it rolled over. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Update 6:45 a.m.: The HOV lane heading north on Interstate 405 (I-405) has reopened since the accident, but it is the only northbound lane open, as of this reporting.

The rest of the northbound lanes of I-405 have been shut down after a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck in Renton Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash occurred near the State Route 169/Maple Valley Highway interchange at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Drivers beware: WSDOT and Sound Transit closures this weekend in Seattle

This accident has caused significant delays in morning commutes, with backups stretching nearly five miles from the crash site. Traffic is being rerouted to State Route 169.

According to WSDOT traffic cameras, the truck caught fire after the rollover collision. Police, firefighters and a WSDOT incident response team have all responded to the scene.

Plan ahead: WSDOT to shut down major exit ramps Thursday night

It is unknown if anyone was hurt, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

