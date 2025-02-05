A major shift could be coming to Washington’s zoning laws and it all revolves around parking.

Senate Bill 5184 (SB 5184), which passed out of committee on Wednesday, aims to dramatically reduce how much parking cities and counties can require for new developments. If adopted and signed into law, the bill could significantly impact housing costs, business opportunities and even the way cities look and function.

Currently, local governments enforce strict rules on the number of parking spaces developers must include in residential and commercial projects.

But under this new bill, those requirements would be significantly reduced. For example, residential buildings would only need to provide half a parking space per unit. And for commercial properties, cities wouldn’t be able to require more than one space per 1,000 square feet of building space.

To put that into perspective, an average-sized Costco, which is about 147,000 square feet, would be limited to 14 parking spaces under the new rule. By comparison, a satellite image of the Shoreline Costco shows approximately 300 spaces, and even then, finding a spot on weekends can be difficult.

SB 5184 goes even further, stating that in some cases, cities can’t require any parking at all. This would apply to: buildings being repurposed for a different use, such as an old warehouse converted into apartments, smaller homes under 1,200 square feet and commercial spaces under 5,000 square feet.

Supporters say parking rules drive up housing costs

The bill’s primary sponsor, Senator Jessica Bateman of Olympia, called it one of the most impactful housing bills of the year.

“Our minimum parking requirements are outdated and archaic and they’re getting in the way of building the housing that our communities desperately need,” she said, citing an often-empty shopping mall parking lot in Olympia that was required by the city but could have been used for housing instead.

Advocates argue that parking requirements drive up the cost of housing and make construction more difficult. By reducing these mandates, developers can build more housing at lower costs, potentially creating more affordable and efficient urban growth. Proponents also suggest it could encourage people to rely more on public transit, biking and walking instead of driving.

More politics: WA Senate Democrats propose stricter regulations for ballot measure initiatives

Critics worry about parking shortages and local control

However, not everyone is on board. Critics argue reducing parking minimums could create parking shortages, forcing more cars onto crowded streets. Some also believe parking regulations should be handled at the local level rather than through a statewide mandate.

Mercer Island Mayor Salim Nice testified against the bill, saying: “Parking requirements are best tailored by local governments that understand their communities’ unique needs, rather than dictating a one-size-fits-all state mandate.”

Others worry about unintended consequences. Mariya Frost of the Kemper Development Company, which operates several shopping centers in downtown Bellevue offered a warning.

“If adequate parking is not provided with new development, people will look for parking on the street or on someone else’s property,” she said.

Frost added: “We’ll see people cutting through traffic, higher levels of traffic congestion due to people circling trying to find parking spaces, and delivery vehicles parking in the public right of way, blocking traffic. Please consider a more nuanced approach”

Kelsey Hulse of the Association of Washington Cities added that eliminating parking minimums could force more drivers to park on the shoulders of narrow roads, especially in areas without curbs, sidewalks or enforcement.

Cities already moving toward fewer parking requirements

Even before SB 5184, some Washington cities had already started rolling back parking minimums.

Bellingham and Shoreline abolished parking minimums for new housing projects citywide in December 2024. Spokane eliminated parking minimums earlier in 2024, allowing developers to determine how much parking their projects need. Seattle reduced its required parking from one space per unit to 0.5 spaces in November 2024.

On Wednesday, the Senate Housing Committee amended SB 5184 to exempt the city of SeaTac, given its proximity to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where parking demand remains high.

The bill is now headed for a potential floor vote in the Senate. If passed, it could reshape urban development across Washington, making way for denser, more walkable communities — but with far fewer parking spaces.

Parental rights showdown: WA lawmakers accuse one another of lying about student privacy

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/mattmarkovich