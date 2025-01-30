A new bill making its way through the Washington State Legislature aims to help people who live in their vehicles avoid losing them to impoundment.

House Bill 1240, sponsored by Representatives Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds) and Brandy Donaghy (D-Mill Creek), recognizes that for many struggling Washingtonians, a car isn’t just transportation — it’s their home.

Under current laws, they face the constant risk of having their cars towed and sold at auction, leaving them with nowhere to go.

HB 1240 seeks to change that by putting new protections in place.

More politics: Lawmakers push to make clergy mandatory reporters — Will this attempt finally succeed?

What the bill would do

If passed, the bill would require law enforcement to flag vehicles as potential residences before impoundment, ensuring additional protections apply. It would also halt public auctions if the vehicle owner comes forward and claims it as their home and give vehicle residents at least 90 days to reclaim their car before it’s considered abandoned.

The bill would also protect personal belongings inside the vehicle from being discarded and make the government cover storage costs if the impound was ordered by a state or local agency.

HB 1240 also responds to a recent Washington Supreme Court ruling (City of Seattle v. Steven Long), which determined vehicle homes are protected under the state’s Homestead Act.

The ruling said impound fees can be unconstitutional if they’re excessive. Right now, the process to fight an impoundment is slow and expensive, often making it impossible for someone without money to get their car back. The bill aims to speed up the court process so low-income residents have a fair shot at reclaiming their only shelter.

Protest, but play nice: Washington weighs new rules on student aid, campus demos

Supporters and concerns

Supporters of the bill argue that it’s a step toward treating homelessness more humanely. Some critics worry the bill could make it harder for cities to enforce parking laws or prevent abandoned vehicles from being removed in a timely manner.

Last year, the Senate failed to pass Senate Bill 5730 (2023-2024) which would have required the courts to consider a person’s ability to pay towing and storage fees if the vehicle is used as a residence failed in the Senate. It aimed to reduce fees for individuals deemed indigent and allowed registered tow truck operators to seek reimbursement for the difference between reduced fees and standard costs.

HB 1240 is currently being reviewed by the House Transportation Committee. If it moves forward, Washington could become one of the first states to officially recognize and protect vehicle residences.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/mattmarkovich