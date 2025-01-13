In one of its first acts of the 2025 legislative session on Monday, Washington State House Democrats have resurrected an attempt at rent stabilization.

House Bill 1217 proposes capping rent and fee increases at 7% annually for tenants under the Residential Landlord-Tenant Act (RLTA) and the Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act (MHLTA).

Additionally, it prohibits any rent or fee hikes during the first 12 months of tenancy, irrespective of lease length or type.

Beyond rent caps, HB 1217 seeks to bolster tenant protections by: mandating extended notice periods for rent and fee increases and limiting move-in fees and security deposits to one month’s rent. Also, capping late fees at 1.5% of the tenant’s monthly rent and allowing tenants to terminate leases without penalties if landlords unlawfully increase rents beyond the stipulated limits.

The bill also empowers the Attorney General to enforce these provisions under the Consumer Protection Act and introduces a private cause of action for tenants to seek damages. Furthermore, it directs the Department of Commerce to establish an online landlord resource center and commission a social vulnerability assessment to evaluate the impacts of rent stabilization.

The bill is poised to reignite debates once again on the value of capping rent increases.

However, proponents argue rent stabilization is essential to protect tenants from exorbitant rent hikes and housing instability. Conversely, opponents contend that rent control can deter investment in housing, reduce the quality and quantity of available rental units and exacerbate housing shortages.

Historically, Washington has grappled with rent control legislation. In 1981, the state enacted banned rent control statewide. Despite this prohibition, there have been multiple attempts to introduce rent stabilization measures.

In 2024, the Washington State House passed HB 2114, which sought to limit rent increases to 5% annually. However, the companion Senate bill, SB 5961, failed to advance, preventing the legislation from becoming law.

