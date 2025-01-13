Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Washington lawmakers take aim at fashion industry polluters on first day of session

Jan 13, 2025, 1:38 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Photo: Clothes hanging on a clothing rack. Washington lawmakers are debating a new law regarding th...

Clothes hanging on a clothing rack. Washington lawmakers are debating a new law regarding the fashion industry. (Photo: Putri Macan via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: Putri Macan via Flickr Creative Commons)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

State lawmakers are taking aim at the fashion and shoe business during the first day of the 105-day legislative session with the introduction of the Washington Fashion Sustainability Accountability Act (HB 1107).

Sponsored by Democratic Representatives Sharlett Mena, Alex Ramel and Liz Berry, the bill mandates greater transparency from fashion producers to reduce environmental harm caused by the apparel and footwear industry.

The House Environment and Energy Committee is hearing the bill on Monday, marking the start of what could be a transformative legislative process for sustainable fashion.

The Washington budget mystery: How big is the state’s deficit really?

The legislation requires fashion producers to disclose detailed information about the environmental footprint of their products.

Under the bill, companies must report the presence of high-priority and harmful chemicals in their goods, how they manage surplus or unsold inventory and their efforts to minimize environmental damage.

For producers generating over $100 million in global revenue, additional disclosures on greenhouse gas emissions, recycled content and working conditions — both within their operations and those of their suppliers — will be mandatory.

Starting January 1, 2027, these disclosures will be submitted annually to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Non-compliance with the disclosure requirements will result in civil penalties. First-time violations will incur fines of up to $5,000, with repeat violations doubling to $10,000.

Proceeds from these penalties will be deposited into the newly established Community Environmental and Public Health Improvement Account.

More local politics: Inslee strengthens abortion laws as one of departing acts before leaving office

This fund will support environmental benefit projects targeting overburdened communities and vulnerable populations, aligning with the state’s ongoing commitment to environmental justice under the Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act.

Supporters of the bill believe fashion is one of the world’s most polluting industries, responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution and waste. Advocates hope the bill will set a precedent for other states and countries to follow.

If enacted, HB 1107 would take effect 90 days after the legislative session concludes.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: Washington State Patrol trooper during traffic stop....

Matt Markovich

Sober roads ahead: Washington lawmakers renew push to lower BAC limit to 0.05

In a renewed effort to combat impaired driving, lawmakers are trying once again to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers from 0.08 to 0.05.

4 hours ago

inslee state address...

Matt Markovich

Governor Jay Inslee’s final State of the State Address: A call for equity and resistance

Governor Jay Inslee issued his final State of the State address Tuesday to a joint session of the Washington Legislature.

5 hours ago

Photo: An artist performs with elephants in a circus. Washington's wild animal bill aims to prohibi...

Matt Markovich

Washington’s wild animal bill: A big step toward ending traveling animal acts

Big changes could be coming to Washington's circuses and traveling shows. Senate Bill 5065, which got its first hearing on Tuesday, takes aim at the use of wild animals in traveling entertainment.

8 hours ago

hamas ceasefire hostages...

Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages, officials say

Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages, two officials said Tuesday.

11 hours ago

special counsel trump...

Alanna Durkin Richer, Eric Tucker and Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Special counsel report says Trump would’ve been convicted for Jan. 6 ‘unprecedented criminal effort’

Special counsel Jack Smith said his team "stood up for the rule of law" as it investigated Trump attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

11 hours ago

Photo: The Washington State Legislative Building on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia,...

Matt Markovich

‘Perception’ and ‘bias’ can be factors in proposed state hate crime bill

Several House Democrats are sponsoring an expansion of Washington's hate crimes laws to include a perpetrator's perception of the victim's characteristics, regardless of the victim's actual attributes.

1 day ago

Washington lawmakers take aim at fashion industry polluters on first day of session