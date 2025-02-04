Close
Rolled-over semi-truck catches fire on I-405, shuts down all northbound lanes near SR 169 interchange

Feb 4, 2025, 5:40 AM

Screenshot of WSDOT cameras documenting the trcuk fire on I-405 after it rolled over. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

All northbound lanes of Interstate 405 (I-405) have been shut down after a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck in Renton Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash occurred near the State Route 169/Maple Valley Highway interchange at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Drivers beware: WSDOT and Sound Transit closures this weekend in Seattle

This accident has caused significant delays in morning commutes, with backups stretching nearly five miles from the crash site. Traffic is being rerouted to State Route 169.

According to WSDOT traffic cameras, the truck caught fire after the rollover collision. Police, firefighters and a WSDOT incident response team have all responded to the scene.

Plan ahead: WSDOT to shut down major exit ramps Thursday night

It is unknown if anyone was hurt, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

