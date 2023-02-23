Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Hiring: U.S. Postal Service holding job fairs Feb. 23 to 28

Feb 23, 2023, 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:46 am
job fair...
The United States Postal Service is holding four job fairs in Seattle and SeaTac over the next few days. (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The United States Postal Service is holding four job fairs in Seattle and SeaTac over the next few days.

Job seekers will be able to meet current employees to find out what working for the Postal Service is like.

There is an urgent need for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers. USPS is hoping to hire up to 1,000 new employees across Washington over the next few months.

The job fairs are being held at these locations:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 23

Location: Seattle Carrier Annex, 2420 4th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98134

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 23

Location: Seattle Center – The Armory, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Location: Westwood Post Office, 2721 SW Trenton St, Seattle, WA 98126

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Location: Riverton Heights Post Office, 15250 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98188

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

USPS human resources employees will be on-site to help attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions.

Employees will help find jobs across the state for potential applicants as needed, and laptops will be available for job seekers to submit their applications.

Starting pay varies depending on the position, but starting pay for mail carriers ranges between $19 and $20 an hour, paid bi-weekly.

You must be 18 years old to apply and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background check. In some instances, candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma.

Applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays, depending on the position.

If you can’t make it to a job fair or need more information about open positions, visit www.usps.com/careers. Jobs are uploaded every other Tuesday until filled.

Local News

Mechanical accident...
Bill Kaczaraba

Construction worker rescued after being pinned 45 feet in the air

Seattle firefighters have rescued a 35-year-old construction worker who was pinned on an elevated conveyor belt early Thursday.
13 hours ago
sports betting...
Kate Stone

Expanded sports betting in Washington state currently on hold

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that would have opened the door for expanded sports betting in Washington state.
13 hours ago
Auburn bail...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Man who allegedly attempted kidnapping barista is free on bail

A man police say tried to pull a barista through a drive-through window in Auburn is out of jail Thursday.
13 hours ago
robbery...
Lisa Brooks

Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murdering 4-month-old boy

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested on suspicion of murder charges, following the death of an infant in an apartment.
13 hours ago
Seattle cold...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle freeze: Cold temperatures linger, ice remains an issue

The cold temperatures Thursday morning are in the mid to upper 20s. Over the morning hours, expect some light snow showers across the region.
13 hours ago
snow...
Nicole Jennings

Flight cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac Airport today

The winter storm hitting Washington led to hundreds of flight delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Hiring: U.S. Postal Service holding job fairs Feb. 23 to 28