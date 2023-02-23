Hiring: U.S. Postal Service holding job fairs Feb. 23 to 28

The United States Postal Service is holding four job fairs in Seattle and SeaTac over the next few days.

Job seekers will be able to meet current employees to find out what working for the Postal Service is like.

There is an urgent need for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers. USPS is hoping to hire up to 1,000 new employees across Washington over the next few months.

The job fairs are being held at these locations:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 23

Location: Seattle Carrier Annex, 2420 4th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98134

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 23

Location: Seattle Center – The Armory, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Location: Westwood Post Office, 2721 SW Trenton St, Seattle, WA 98126

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Location: Riverton Heights Post Office, 15250 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98188

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

USPS human resources employees will be on-site to help attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions.

Employees will help find jobs across the state for potential applicants as needed, and laptops will be available for job seekers to submit their applications.

Starting pay varies depending on the position, but starting pay for mail carriers ranges between $19 and $20 an hour, paid bi-weekly.

You must be 18 years old to apply and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background check. In some instances, candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma.

Applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays, depending on the position.

If you can’t make it to a job fair or need more information about open positions, visit www.usps.com/careers. Jobs are uploaded every other Tuesday until filled.