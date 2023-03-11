Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Hong Kong activists behind Tiananmen vigil jailed for months

Mar 10, 2023, 8:09 PM
FILE - Chow Hang-tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patr...
FILE - Chow Hang-tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong, June 5, 2021. Three former organizers, including Chow, of Hong Kong's annual vigil in remembrance of victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests were jailed Saturday, March 11, 2023, for four and a half months for failing to provide authorities with information on the group in accordance with a national security law.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HONG KONG (AP) — Three former organizers of Hong Kong’s annual vigil in remembrance of victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests were jailed Saturday for four and a half months for failing to provide authorities with information on the group in accordance with a national security law.

Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong found guilty last week.

The now-defunct alliance was best known for organizing candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the 1989 Chinese military’s crushing of Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, but it was voted to disband in 2021 under the shadow of the Beijing-imposed national security law.

Supporters say its closure has shown freedoms and autonomy that were promised when Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 are diminishing.

Before its disbandment, police had sought details about its operations and finances in connection with alleged links to democracy groups overseas, accusing it of being a foreign agent. But the group refused to cooperate, arguing the police did not have a right to ask for its information because it was not a foreign agent and the authorities did not provide sufficient justification.

Under the security law’s implementation rules, the police chief can request a range of information from a foreign agent. Failure to comply with the request could result in six months in jail and a fine of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars ($12,740) if convicted.

In her mitigation, Chow said the alliance was not a foreign agent and that nothing had emerged that proved otherwise, so sentencing them was about punishing people for defending the truth.

She said national security is being used as a pretext to wage a war on civil society.

“Sir, sentence us for our insubordination if you must, but when the exercise of power is based on lies, being insubordinate is the only way to be human,” she said.

Handing down the sentences, principal magistrate Peter Law said the case is the first of its kind under the new law and the sentencing has to send a clear message to society that the law does not condone any violation.

Law, who was approved by the city’s leader to oversee the case, said he saw no justification for reducing the four-and-a-half-year sentence.

The annual vigil organized by the alliance was the only large-scale public commemoration of the June 4th crackdown on Chinese soil and was attended by massive crowds until authorities banned it in 2020, citing anti-pandemic measures.

Chow, along with two other former alliance leaders, Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho, were charged with inciting subversion of state power under the security law in 2021. The alliance itself was charged with subversion.

The national security law criminalizes secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city’s affairs as well as terrorism. Many pro-democracy activists were silenced or jailed after its enactment in 2020.

National News

Vehicles are parked outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Mass., on Saturday, March 11...
Associated Press

Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank’s fall be contained?

NEW YORK (AP) — Can Washington come to the rescue of the depositors of failed Silicon Valley Bank? Is it even politically possible? That was one of the growing questions in Washington Sunday as policymakers tried to figure out whether the U.S. government — and its taxpayers — should bail out a failed bank that […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Authorities: 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews are searching Sunday for seven additional victims, authorities said. San Diego Fire-Rescue said lifeguards responding late Saturday at Blacks Beach pulled eight bodies from the water but that thick fog hampered search efforts […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Authorities: At least 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast from two boats used in apparent smuggling incident

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities: At least 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast from two boats used in apparent smuggling incident.
15 hours ago
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Sav...
Associated Press

‘Scream VI’ tops box office with franchise-best $44.5M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar weekend belonged to “Scream VI” in theaters, as the horror sequel notched a franchise-best $44.5 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group co-production sailed past expectations, easily surpassing the previous series high of $32 million that “Scream 2” opened with […]
15 hours ago
Elder Sharon Hammond uses a tissue during a vigil for a group of Americans recently kidnapped in Me...
Associated Press

Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — Prepping for his first trip out of the country, 28-year-old Zindell Brown of Lake City, South Carolina, had something more than nerves. Perhaps it was a premonition about the trip he and several friends were taking to Mexico. “He said, ‘Something, it just doesn’t feel right,’” his older sister Zalandria […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California on Sunday as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward and makes way for another onslaught of rain and snow that could yet again pummel the beleaguered region as soon as Monday night. The National Weather Service said the next […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Hong Kong activists behind Tiananmen vigil jailed for months