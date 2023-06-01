Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024

Jun 1, 2023, 1:37 PM

Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New Y...

Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York, to announce his MSG residency will end after July 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is finally moving out of his monthly perch at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter says he will conclude his residency in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance at the venue.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” Joel said at a news conference Thursday. “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.”

The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at the Garden for, as he said at the time, “as long as the demand continues.”

In January 2015, Joel broke his own record of the “most consecutive performances by any artist” with the 13th show of the residency and a new banner was raised to the Garden’s rafters.

In July 2015, with his 65th lifetime show, Joel broke another record for the “most lifetime performances by any artist,” for which another banner was raised. Both of Joel’s banners continue to hang at the Garden.

“There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits, including three No. 1s — “It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Tell Her About It” — and four No. 1 albums — “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses,” “Storm Front” and “River of Dreams.”

He won six Grammys — as well as a Grammy Legend Award in 1990 — as well as being inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992.

National News

Associated Press

California bill requiring Big Tech to pay for news gains momentum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California bill that would force Big Tech companies to pay media outlets for posting and using their news content cleared another critical hurdle Thursday. The measure is among hundreds of bills that passed in the state Senate and Assembly this week before Friday — the last day a bill can […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico sues manufacturers of ‘forever chemicals’ amid health concerns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general and its Environment Department filed suit Thursday against the manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals,” commonly referred to as PFAS, seeking monetary damages to defray the costs of environmental monitoring and cleanups that they say are inevitable. Attorney General Raúl Torrez said that 21 companies named in […]

15 hours ago

FILE — The Whitney Museum of American Art, center, is shown on New York's Madison Avenue, Jan. 25...

Associated Press

Sotheby’s buys modernist Breuer building from Whitney Museum, will move NYC galleries there

NEW YORK (AP) — The auction house Sotheby’s will buy the modernist Marcel Breuer-designed building that housed New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art for nearly 50 years, Sotheby’s announced Thursday. Sotheby’s will start moving its New York sale room and galleries to the Breuer building on Madison Avenue in 2024 and will open to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Summerlike heat across Great Lakes region forces school closings

DETROIT (AP) — The calendar says it’s still spring, but for parts of the Great Lakes region, hot summerlike temperatures already have arrived forcing some schools to close or shift students to remote learning. Detroit Public Schools Community District began closing its more than 100 schools three hours earlier Thursday and will do the same […]

15 hours ago

Rubble lies in a pile outside The Davenport on Main Street in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday, May 29, 2...

Associated Press

A timeline of concerns raised about Iowa apartment building, months before it partially collapsed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — City documents released Wednesday show engineers and city officials visited a Davenport building nearly a dozen times in the months before it partially collapsed on Sunday. The most recent engineer’s report came out just days before the building crumbled, suggesting the west wall appeared “ready to fall imminently.” Here’s a timeline […]

15 hours ago

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, l...

Associated Press

Federal government orders desegregation in 32 Mississippi schools

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Federal courts have issued desegregation orders for 32 school districts in Mississippi, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division’s assistant attorney general said Thursday. The desegregation orders fit into a broader body of civil rights work launched in Mississippi that is examining jails, police departments and hate crimes in the […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024