Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change not-guilty plea

Jun 6, 2023, 10:03 AM

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn Fix. T...

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn Fix. The man accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 plans to change his not-guilty plea, records show. (Antrim County Jail via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Antrim County Jail via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor plans to change his not-guilty plea, records show.

Shawn Michael Fix, 40, of Belleville, is one of five men charged with providing material support for an act of terrorism in the scheme to abduct the Democratic governor in 2020 at her northern Michigan vacation home. Police broke up the plan and Whitmer was not physically harmed.

Fix is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Antrim County Circuit Court in Bellaire. He also is charged with possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

His lawyer and the state attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Tuesday.

Another man, Brian Higgins, pleaded guilty in March to the lesser charge of attempting to provide material support for terrorism. Three others — Eric Molitor and brothers Michael and William Null — await trial in August.

They were accused of providing key support but were not charged in the kidnapping case.

That case was handled in federal court, where four men were convicted in 2022, including ringleaders were acquitted.

Three men in a separate but related trial were convicted in Jackson County in October and are serving long prison terms.

Prosecutors said the defendants were anti-government extremists who were angered by Whitmer’s policies at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They planned to snatch the governor in the hope of triggering a civil war before the 2020 election, investigators said. But informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months, leading to arrests before the scheme could be carried out.

Fix was second-in-command to Fox in a paramilitary group, prosecutors said in an October 2022 court filing. Fix participated in “field training exercises” that involved weapons handling and meetings that included talk of attacking Whitmer, storming the Michigan Capitol and taking hostages, the document said.

It said Fix claimed falsely to have been a Navy SEAL and to have a supply of weapons and a Black Hawk military helicopter that could be used in the kidnapping. Fix provided information about the location of Whitmer’s Antrim County house to Fox and others during a surveillance visit, prosecutors said.

After the plot was thwarted, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” Last August, after 19 months out of office, Trump called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

National News

Solar panels from a project at a water treatment plant are shown Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Millburn...

Associated Press

New Jersey utilities float solar panels on reservoir, powering water treatment plant

MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Canoe Brook Water Treatment plant produces 14 millions gallons of drinking water a day. Each one of those gallons weighs seven pounds, so it is quickly apparent that a large amount of energy is needed to move water from a reservoir to the treatment plant and into the 84,000 […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A seal hunter drags a harp seal back to his snowmobile during the annual seal hunt on an ice...

Associated Press

Canadian company pleads guilty to shipping banned seal oil to US

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Canadian company has pleaded guilty to violating federal law by illegally selling seal oil capsules to American customers. The oil is made from the blubber of seals and sold as a nutritional supplement with a promise of containing healthy fats. The company, FeelGood Natural Health Stores of Whitby, Ontario, sold […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The U.S. is sanctioning a networ...

Associated Press

US sanctions group of people and firms from Iran, China and Hong Kong tied to Iran ballistic program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it is sanctioning a group of people and firms from Iran, China and Hong Kong associated with the alleged development of Iran’s ballistic missile program. The network of seven people and six firms “facilitated procurement of sensitive and critical parts and technology for key actors in Iran’s ballistic […]

10 hours ago

The UN Security Council meets to discuss the war in Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023, at United Nation...

Associated Press

EU member Slovenia overwhelmingly defeats Moscow ally Belarus for a seat on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an election reflecting opposition to Russia’s war against Ukraine, European Union member Slovenia overwhelmingly defeated Moscow’s close ally Belarus on Tuesday for a seat on the U.N. Security Council starting in January. The race between the two members of the U.N.’s East European group was the only contested election for […]

10 hours ago

File - Stalks of wheat are shown ready to be harvested, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, near Moscow, Idaho....

Associated Press

Wheat prices rise following collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine sent global prices of wheat and corn higher. Wheat prices gained 2.4% in early trading Tuesday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, to $6.39 a bushel. The cost of corn rose more than 1% (to $6.04 a bushel) and oats gained 0.73% ($3.46 per […]

10 hours ago

U.S Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the...

Associated Press

Milley says fighting in Ukraine has increased and cautions it will continue for lengthy time

AMERICAN CEMETERY, Normandy, France (AP) — U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday that fighting in Ukraine has increased, but he cautioned against reading too much into each day’s operations. “There’s activity throughout Russian-occupied Ukraine and fighting has picked up a bit,” Milley said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press at […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change not-guilty plea