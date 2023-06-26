Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment

Jun 26, 2023, 1:37 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay said Monday the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law.”

The investigator, Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, said at a news conference launching her 23-page report to the U.N. Human Rights Council that the 2001 attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people were “crimes against humanity.” But she said the U.S. use of torture and rendition against alleged perpetrators and their associates in the years right after the attacks violated international human rights law.

Ní Aoláin said her visit marked the first time a U.S, administration has allowed a U.N. investigator to visit the facility, which opened in 2002.

She praised the Biden administration for leading by example by opening up Guantanamo and “being prepared to address the hardest human rights issues,” and urged other countries that have barred U.N. access to detention facilities to follow suit. And she said she was given access to everything she asked for, including holding meetings at the facility in Cuba with “high value” and “non-high value” detainees.

The United States said in a submission to the Human Rights Council on the report’s findings that the special investigator’s findings “are solely her own” and “the United States disagrees in significant respects with many factual and legal assertions” in her report.

Ní Aoláin said “significant improvements” have been made to the confinement of detainees, but expressed “serious concerns about the continued detention of 30 men, who she said face severe insecurity, suffering and anxiety. She cited examples including near constant surveillance, forced removal from their cells and unjust use of restraints.

“I observed that after two decades of custody, the suffering of those detained is profound, and it’s ongoing,” the U.N. special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism said. “Every single detainee I met with lives with the unrelenting harms that follow from systematic practices of rendition, torture and arbitrary detention. ”

Ní Aoláin, concurrently a professor at the University of Minnesota and at Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, said that for many detainees the line between past and present “is exceptionally thin” and for some “it’s simply nonexistent” because “their past experiences of torture live with them in the present without any obvious end in sight, including because they have not received any adequate torture rehabilitation to date.”

She made a long series of recommendations and said the prison at Guantanamo Bay should be closed.

The U.S. response, submitted by the American ambassador to the Human Rights Council, Michele Taylor, said Ní Aoláin was the first U.N. special rapporteur to visit Guantanamo and had been given “unprecedented access” with “the confidence that the conditions of confinement at Guantanamo Bay are humane and reflect the United States’ respect for and protection of human rights for all who are within our custody.”

“Detainees live communally and prepare meals together; receive specialized medical and psychiatric care; are given full access to legal counsel; and communicate regularly with family members,” the U.S. statement said.

“We are nonetheless carefully reviewing the (special rapporteur’s) recommendations and will take any appropriate actions, as warranted,” it said.

The United States said the Biden administration has made “significant progress” toward closing Guantanamo, it is looking to find suitable locations for the remaining detainees eligible for transfer.

“For those few not yet eligible for transfer, we conduct periodic reviews to determine whether continued detention under the law of war is warranted,” it said, while proceedings for detainees subject to criminal prosecutions continue in military commissions.

National News

Associated Press

New York City drivers to pay extra tolls as part of first-in-the-nation effort to reduce congestion

NEW YORK (AP) — New York will move forward with its first-in-the-nation plan to charge drivers extra in tolls to enter the core of New York City, part of an effort to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. The program is expected to begin in spring of […]

17 hours ago

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mon...

Associated Press

Work begins to clean up train derailment in Montana’s Yellowstone River

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Work is underway to clean up rail cars carrying hazardous materials that fell into the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after a bridge collapsed over the weekend, officials said Monday. Montana Rail Link is developing a cleanup plan and is working with its unions and BNSF Railway to reroute freight trains […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge gives preliminary approval to $290 million deal JPMorgan Chase reached with Epstein victims

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York City gave preliminary approval Monday to a $290 million deal that JPMorgan Chase reached with sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein. Judge Jed S. Rakoff praised lawyers on both sides for working out the deal announced earlier this month. He called it a “really fine […]

17 hours ago

FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, is a cluster of mobile homes at the California Terra Garden,...

Associated Press

California mushroom farms cited for workplace safety violations after January fatal shootings

California has cited two Northern California mushroom farms for health and safety violations and proposed more than $165,000 in potential fines five months after a farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings on the farms in Half Moon Bay. Chunli Zhao, who had worked at the farms, is charged with seven counts of murder and […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

4 bodies found in charred remains of Arkansas house died from gunshot wounds, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed from gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted, police said Monday. Little Rock Police released the cause of death following an autopsy of the four bodies that were found in the charred remains of a house in southwest Little […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Self-professed ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ pleads guilty to wire fraud for defrauding landlords

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who dubbed himself the “Wolf of Airbnb” pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge Monday, admitting gaining about $2 million illegally by defrauding landlords and cheating a government pandemic program. Konrad Bicher, 31, of Hialeah, Florida, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, agreeing not to appeal any […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment