Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years citing faltering sales, tough economic conditions

Jul 12, 2023, 8:32 AM

FILE - In this 2004 file photo, a number of artisan beers made at Anchor Brewing Co. are dsiplayed ...

FILE - In this 2004 file photo, a number of artisan beers made at Anchor Brewing Co. are dsiplayed in San Francisco. Anchor Brewing Co. says it is halting its operations and liquidating the business, citing declining sales and challenging economic conditions. The San Francisco-based brewer said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that it gave employees 60-day notice and plans to provide transition support and separation packages. (Craig Lee/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Craig Lee/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions.

“We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations,” spokesperson Sam Singer said in a written statement Wednesday.

Anchor said that it made repeated efforts over the past year to find buyers for the brewery and its brands, but that it was unable to find one. The company said that it is still possible that a buyer will come forward as part of the liquidation process.

Anchor recently announced that it would limit sales of its beers to California and that it would cut production of its Anchor Christmas Ale, a popular beer in many parts of the country, in an effort to cut costs.

The company has stopped brewing and will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of the month.

Anchor Public Taps will remain open temporarily, selling remaining inventory, including a small volume of 2023 Anchor Christmas Ale, which was brewed prior to the company’s recent decision to cancel the nationwide release.

The brewer is giving employees a 60-day notice and plans to provide transition support and separation packages.

National News

Associated Press

Three badly decomposing bodies found in remote Colorado campsite

DENVER (AP) — The badly decomposing bodies of three people were found in a remote Rocky Mountains camp in Colorado, and they may have been lying there since late last year, authorities said. A hiker discovered one of the bodies late Sunday and notified the authorities, who found the other two after arriving at the […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2...

Associated Press

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jail until trial, judge rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man charged in the arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home will remain in jail while he awaits trial, a federal magistrate judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui agreed with federal prosecutors that Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released. Taranto’s lawyer said […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa’s new abortion ban is challenged in court, a day after it was passed by GOP lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A legal challenge was filed Wednesday to block Iowa’s new legislation banning most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, launching what will likely be a lengthy and emotional court battle just hours after the Legislature’s late-night vote. The bill was passed with exclusively Republican support in a rare, one-day […]

11 hours ago

FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions Secre...

Associated Press

Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs chairman said Wednesday he subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed sensitive military sites across North America Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he has subpoenaed the department’s “competitive actions” […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with whe...

Associated Press

U.S. Department of Agriculture to invest $300 million in monitoring agricultural emissions

Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday that his department will invest $300 million to improve the measurement and reporting of planet-warming emissions by the country’s agriculture and forestry sectors. The investment — which comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S.’s climate law — will create a research network to monitor carbon levels in soil, […]

11 hours ago

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attac...

Associated Press

Suspect arrested in killing of a former Russian submarine captain who reportedly attacked Ukraine

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in southern Russia for the shooting death of a former submarine commander who is alleged by some in Ukraine to have killed more than 20 civilians in a long-range missile strike last year. Sergei Denisenko was detained on suspicion of shooting former 2nd Capt. Stanislav Rzhitsky, reportedly during a […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years citing faltering sales, tough economic conditions