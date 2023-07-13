Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Former Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in US federal court over $2 billion scandal

Jul 13, 2023, 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannes...

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 8, 2019. Chang pleaded not guilty in a federal court in New York, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in connection with a $2 billion corruption and money laundering scandal that defrauded American investors and threatened to further destabilize the economy of one of the world's poorest countries. (AP Photo/Phill Magakoe, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phill Magakoe, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Mozambique’s former finance minister pleaded not guilty in a U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday in connection with a $2 billion corruption and money laundering scandal that prosecutors said defrauded American investors and threatened to further destabilize the economy of one of the world’s poorest countries.

Manuel Chang served as finance minister from 2005 to 2015 for Mozambique, a country of 31 million on Africa’s southern coast on the Indian Ocean. He was ordered detained until at least October, when his attorneys argue for a dismissal of his case.

Chang is accused of receiving bribes of up to $18 million during a scheme that secured loans for Mozambican state-owned companies from foreign banks and financiers for maritime projects. The money was looted through kickbacks and other corrupt dealings, according to U.S. prosecutors.

Until his extradition to the United States Wednesday, Chang had been held in South Africa after being arrested in Johannesburg in 2018 on a U.S. warrant.

“He is relieved to be here,” his lawyer, Adam Ford, said after the arraignment in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn.

He had fought his extradition to the U.S., and the Mozambican government’s own attempts to have Chang face trial in Mozambique had been dismissed by several South African courts. Some groups opposed his return to his own country because of concerns that he would likely be treated leniently.

In a letter a month ago to U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, one of Chang’s attorneys sought to have the case dismissed, asserting that Chang’s right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Ford has called the charges “meritless” and asserted that Chang would be acquitted — like another key figure in the alleged scheme who was acquitted by a U.S. jury in 2019.

The judge raised that point in court Thursday, but was persuaded by the prosecution’s suggestion that another jury might see things differently.

In 2019, a federal jury acquitted co-defendant Jean Boustani, a Lebanese national who worked for a Middle Eastern shipbuilding company, who was accused by American authorities of fraud related to $200 million in bribes and kickbacks as part of the broader scheme.

Much of Thursday’s hearing focused on whether Chang should be released on bail. The judge, citing the amount of money involved and the gravity of the charges, agreed with prosecutors that he could be a flight risk.

During the hearing an attorney for the U.S. government, Hiral Mehta, provided a preview of the evidence that could be introduced during a trial, including emails, spreadsheets, bank records and other financial documents.

The scandal centers on loans totaling $2 billion that were supposed to go toward purchasing fishing vessels and naval patrol boats to bolster Mozambique’s fishing industry. But prosecutors say the investments never happened.

The scandal caused a financial crisis in Mozambique when the International Monetary Fund withdrew its support for the country after the so-called “hidden debts” were revealed in 2016.

In 2021, Swiss bank Credit Suisse agreed to pay at least $475 million to British and American authorities to settle bribery and kickback allegations stemming from their involvement with the corrupt loans.

At least 10 people have already been convicted and sentenced to prison by a Mozambican court over the scandal, including Ndambi Guebuza, the son of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for receiving up to $33 million from the corrupt deal.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Jean Boustani’s last name.

___

Associated Press Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

National News

FILE - Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to his supporters during a general election campaign stop at Spence...

Associated Press

Democratic Gov. Beshear touts economic gains as theme in reelection bid in GOP-trending Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear touted robust revenue collections in Kentucky as another sign of a surging state economy Thursday, building on a theme he has made a cornerstone of his reelection bid in a state that Republicans have dominated in recent years. Citing general fund receipts that totaled $15.1 billion in […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesda...

Associated Press

Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department urged a judge Thursday to reject Donald Trump’s efforts to postpone his classified documents trial, saying there was no basis for an “open-ended” delay sought by his lawyers. Federal prosecutors 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, though the actual date will […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, ...

Associated Press

An anti-trans Kansas law doesn’t prevent birth certificate changes, the governor argues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Democratic governor in Kansas is defending changes in the sex listings on transgender people’s birth certificates in a federal court filing arguing that continuing the changes doesn’t violate a new state law rolling back transgender rights. An attorney for Gov. Laura Kelly’s office also argued in the filing this week […]

15 hours ago

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Depart...

Associated Press

Rioter who hurled bow like a spear at police during Jan. 6 attack gets more than 7 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A professional butcher whose bloody, wild-eyed face became one of the most memorable images of the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison for hurling a bow like a spear at police and attacking several other officers. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Maine, was wearing a white […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested after inquiry finds he raped a woman while on duty

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in suburban Atlanta has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman while on duty, Georgia officials say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that George Rahming, 38, was charged with rape, sexual assault and violating his oath of office. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Al-Farabi Syrlybaev, left, from Moscow, smiles while posing at a photo booth after getting m...

Associated Press

California still has an anti-gay marriage law on the books. Voters could remove it next year

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California voters will decide in 2024 whether to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution, a chance for them to permanently remove an inactive ban on same-sex marriage that they approved in 2008. The California Senate overwhelmingly passed the proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday, though most of the […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Former Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in US federal court over $2 billion scandal