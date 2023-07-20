Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Suspect in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic set to take plea deal

Jul 19, 2023, 10:15 PM

FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape, May 25, 2022, in Caspe...

FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape, May 25, 2022, in Casper, Wyo. A judge is set to consider a plea deal Thursday, July 20, 2023, for an abortion opponent who investigators say burned Wyoming's first full-service abortion clinic in years. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge is set to consider a plea deal Thursday for an abortion opponent who investigators say burned Wyoming’s first full-service abortion clinic in years.

Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, told investigators she broke in and used gasoline to set fire to the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper because it was giving her anxiety and nightmares, according to court documents.

Green is scheduled to appear in court for a change-of-plea hearing Thursday before U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson in Cheyenne. Details of her proposed deal with prosecutors have been off-limits to the public pending Johnson’s approval of the agreement.

Charged with arson, Green faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, though a plea deal could bring a lighter sentence. Green has been free from jail since March while her case proceeds, and she pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in June.

Her deal with prosecutors, revealed by court documents filed last week, suggests she’s now willing to plead guilty or no contest to arson or possibly some other charge. Johnson will accept or reject the plea agreement at the hearing or decide to rule later.

At the time of the fire in May 2022, the clinic was being renovated with plans to open within the next several weeks. The fire delayed the clinic almost a year; Wellspring Health Access finally opened April 20 of this year.

Though Green told investigators she opposed abortion, the Casper College student showed no sign of anti-abortion views or activism on social media. Green is from Casper and was living in Laramie at the time of the fire.

She told a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent she bought gas cans and aluminum pans the day before the fire, drove to Casper, and carried the cans and pans to the clinic in a bag, matching security video and a witness’ account, according to a court filing.

She admitted to using a rock to break glass in a door to enter and pouring gasoline into the pans in several rooms and on the floor before lighting it, according to the document.

Investigators said they made little progress finding who started the fire until a reward was increased to $15,000 in March, leading several tipsters to identify Green.

While Green has remained publicly quiet about her views, many other clinic opponents have not. Protesters gather outside the clinic regularly, and in May, Casper Mayor Bruce Knell apologized for a Facebook post about the clinic some interpreted as sympathizing with the fire attack.

Wellspring Health Access provides surgical and pill abortions, making it the first of the kind in the state in at least a decade. Before it opened, only one other clinic in Wyoming — one in Jackson, some 250 miles (400 kilometers) away — provided abortions, and only by pill.

The fire and plans for Wellspring Health Access — led by longtime abortion advocate Julie Burkhart, a former associate of assassinated Kansas abortion doctor George Tiller — occurred amid a contentious backdrop for abortion in Wyoming. Women in the rural state often go to Colorado and other nearby states for abortions.

Abortion remains legal in Wyoming after a series of court rulings suspending new state laws seeking to make abortion illegal pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the bans.

Last summer, Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens suspended an abortion ban that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Wyoming’s ban stood to harm women and their doctors who sued to contest the ban, Owens ruled.

Since then, ban on abortion pills, which had been set to take effect July 1.

Owens has expressed sympathy with arguments that a 2012 state constitutional amendment guaranteeing Wyoming residents’ right to make their own health care decisions conflicted with the bans.

___ Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

FILE — A coyote runs across New York state Route 3 outside of Tupper Lake, N.Y., in the Adirondac...

Associated Press

New York considers ban on cash prize contests for hunting coyotes, squirrels, some other wildlife

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The contests have names such as Predator Slam, Squirrel Scramble and Final Fling for Fox, sometimes challenging hunters to bag the heaviest coyote or the heftiest bunch of squirrels to win a cash prize. While participants seek prey in the name of fundraising, animal rights advocates are training their sights on […]

22 hours ago

People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the ...

Associated Press

The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its estimated $1 billion jackpot

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion, the 7th largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The winner can choose either […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on April 1...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. is set to testify at a House hearing over online censorship as GOP elevates Biden rival

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will be delving into claims of government censorship of online speech at a public hearing, asking recent antisemitic remarks. The Republican-led unfairly targeted by technology companies that routinely work with the government to try to stem the spread of disinformation online. In announcing the hearing, the panel led by Rep. […]

22 hours ago

Jorge Sotelo, left, and Olivera Bogunovic, right, make their way up New Hampshire's Mount Pierce, i...

Associated Press

Hiker’s parents are retracing her final steps to raise money for safety education programs

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — A young girl chatters to her mother as they descend Mount Pierce, her voice as bright and bouncing as her footsteps. “You’re amazing!” she calls out to a slower couple she passes on the trail. Until then, the couple has been focused on the physical effort of hiking, the precision […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a hearing...

Associated Press

Senate Judiciary panel to consider ethics rules for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Thursday on a new ethics code for the Supreme Court, an attempt to respond to recent revelations about justices’ interactions with wealthy donors and others. Republicans are strongly opposed, arguing the ethics bill could “destroy” the high court. The committee’s legislation would impose new […]

22 hours ago

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows d...

Associated Press

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 1995 slaying of Tulsa woman

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man Thursday for stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995 after his escape from a prison work center. Jemaine Cannon, 51, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. It will […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Suspect in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic set to take plea deal