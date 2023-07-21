Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet

Jul 21, 2023, 1:18 PM

FILE - Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns speaks during a Senate Intelligence Commi...

FILE - Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine worldwide threats on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2023. President Joe Biden has elevated Burns to his Cabinet. It's a symbolic move that underscores the intelligence chief’s influence and his work in U.S. support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden elevated CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet on Friday, a symbolic move that underscores the intelligence chief’s influence and his work in U.S. support for Ukraine.

In a statement, Biden said Burns had “harnessed intelligence to give our country a critical strategic advantage” and credited his “clear, straightforward analysis that prioritizes the safety and security of the American people.”

Burns has been a central figure in the Biden administration, particularly in the White House strategy to declassify intelligence findings that Russia was intending to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A career diplomat and former ambassador to Russia, Burns was sent to Moscow months before the war to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of Washington’s analysis.

In the nearly 18 months since Putin invaded, the U.S. has provided intelligence support to Ukraine along with weapons and ammunition. Burns has gone to Kyiv repeatedly to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He was also sent in November 2022 to warn Russia not to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Burns is known to meet with Biden regularly and often briefs him directly on Ukraine and other world issues. As a Cabinet member, he will serve alongside Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, whose office sets direction for the CIA and other members of the U.S. intelligence community.

“The President’s announcement today recognizes the essential contributions to national security the Central Intelligence Agency makes every day, and reflects his confidence in our work,” Burns said in a statement. “I am honored to serve in this role, representing the tremendous work of our intelligence officers.”

Not all administrations have had top intelligence officials in their Cabinet. Former President Donald Trump included his directors of national intelligence and CIA directors.

National News

Associated Press

Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say no survivors have been found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a remote Alaska lake.

15 hours ago

FILE - People drive vehicles in and out of the Lincoln Tunnel, coming and going between midtown Man...

Associated Press

New Jersey sues federal highway officials in bid to stop New York City’s plan to charge big tolls

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has filed a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping New York’s plan to charge big tolls to drive into the most visited parts of Manhattan, arguing that New Jersey residents and towns will bear the brunt without benefiting. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced his state’s plans on Friday. The […]

15 hours ago

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mon...

Associated Press

Tar balls are being found 100 miles downstream from Yellowstone River train derailment

LAUREL, Mont. (AP) — Tar balls have shown up 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) downstream of a railroad bridge collapse last month that sent numerous tank cars carrying petroleum products plummeting into Montana’s Yellowstone River, officials said Friday, as dropping water levels and rising temperatures hinder cleanup work. More than 66 tons (59.87 metric tonnes) of […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Capitol riot defendant gets probation after rare setback for prosecutors at Oath Keepers trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A security operations leader for the far-right Oath Keepers group — whose acquittal of conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot marked a rare setback for prosecutors — was sentenced Friday to two years of probation. Michael Greene, of Indianapolis, was convicted on a misdemeanor trespassing offense after a trial […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado deputy won’t be charged for Tasing a man who was then hit and killed on interstate

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado deputy who deployed a Taser on a man who was then hit and killed by an SUV on Interstate 25 won’t face criminal charges, prosecutors said Friday. While Larimer County Deputy Lorenzo Lujan’s decision to use the Taser on Brent Thompson after he ran away as the deputy tried to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.; Palm Springs, Calif., Mayor Grace Elena Garner. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the British Open. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet