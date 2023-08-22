Close
LOCAL NEWS

Local animal shelter inundated with 40 neglected animals in urgent need

Aug 22, 2023, 6:44 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

From Aug. 17-18, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County received 40 animals in need of emergency care.

A 5-year-old pit bull, now named Libby, was brought to the shelter as a stray by Tacoma Animal Control. Libby arrived with an abnormally large tumor on her shoulder, which causes pain and limited mobility. Libby is receiving pain medication to ease her discomfort and the shelter’s veterinary team is still assessing the tumor to determine next steps.

Shortly after Libby arrived, 21 other animals were brought to the shelter by Pierce County Animal Control from an overcrowded location. This included two parakeets, five geckos, one bearded dragon, eight snakes, four rabbits, and one kitten.

These animals arrived in need of care including one animal experiencing overgrown nails and another with a large wound.

Less than 24 hours later, 18 cats were brought to the shelter by Pierce County Animal Control after being removed from a one-bedroom apartment.

The cats had been living in inches of feces and urine, with little interaction from people. All of the cats arrived at the shelter dirty and fearful.

Shelter staff are providing all of the animals with individual attention, nutritious food, and medical care.

“Critical medical care for dogs like Libby and large-scale intakes from animal control is the most expensive aspect of the shelter’s budget, totaling more than $4.5 million each year,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Every dollar helps make this life-saving work possible.”

Donations from the community are urgently needed to help these 40 neglected animals. Donations are being accepted on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/day-of-giving. In order for donations to go further for these animals, Petco Love is matching donations for the shelter’s Day of Giving event, by quadrupling every donation up to $75,000 from now until August 24th at midnight. That means a donation for these neglected animals and others will go four times as far to save even more pets in urgent need.

About the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County As one of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the nation, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County cares for around 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Dedicated to “Making Happy Happen,” the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County works tirelessly to protect animals, support pet owners, and enhance relationships between animals and people. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.

