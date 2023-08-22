Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

NLRB: Amazon illegally disrupted union activities at warehouse

Aug 22, 2023, 4:14 PM

amazon union illegal...

FILE - An Amazon company logo marks the facade of a building in Schoenefeld near Berlin, March 18, 2022. Amazon will impose new fees on third-party sellers who ship their products to customers instead of using the company’s fulfillment service. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Amazon is being accused of illegally calling the police on workers and firing a union activist.

According to a complaint filed by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Monday, the incidents occurred as employees were preparing for a unionization vote in one of Amazon’s warehouses in 2022.

In the filing, the regional director of the NLRB accused the Seattle-based online retailer of violating federal labor law at a warehouse in Albany, New York. Specifically, they are accused of “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed.” This is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act.

More on Amazon: Teamsters add their heft to dozens of Amazon delivery drivers picketing around the country

According to Bloomberg, Amazon prohibited staff from talking about the union during work, and the company held “mandatory or effectively mandatory” anti-union meetings. They also banned employees from being on the property before or after their shift to discourage union organizing, enforcing it specifically on union activists.

Last August, the company is also accused of firing an employee because of their union activity, and the NLRB said that this is illegally discouraging other workers from participating in union activities.

Similar charges were brought against Amazon last fall in a warehouse in Staten Island, New York.

“These allegations are completely without merit, and we look forward to showing that through the legal process,” said Eileen Hards, a spokesperson for Amazon told Bloomberg. “Dozens of charges filed at ALB1 (the union) have already been dismissed by the NLRB, and we look forward to having these allegations dismissed as well.”

Monday’s complaint said Amazon should be forced to reinstate the activist with back pay and apologize.

Local News

Bellevue Fire...

Bill Kaczaraba

Fire destroys multiple apartments in Bellevue

A 3-alarm fire is destroying multiple apartment units in Bellevue at 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 16th Street.

16 hours ago

WA ferries summer reservations...

Bill Kaczaraba

Ferry service in the San Juan Islands up and running again

There's no word on how long repairs will take. The ferry Chelan sustained damage above the waterline.

16 hours ago

Blackhawk Sewer & Water contractor Khaild Waarith holds a lead pipe that was extracted in Chicago o...

Associated Press

Washington among states that declined federal funds to find and replace dangerous lead pipes

As the Biden administration makes billions of dollars available to remove millions of dangerous lead pipes that can contaminate drinking water and damage brain development in children, some states are turning down funds.

16 hours ago

hilltop t-line extension opening...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma’s T Line Hilltop extension sets mid-September opening

Tacoma's Link Light Rail project is doubling the length of the track and opening seven new stations connecting the Hilltop neighborhood to downtown.

16 hours ago

north cascades highway fire...

L.B. Gilbert

North Cascades Highway reopens, Sourdough fire to burn ‘many more weeks’

After being closed for more than a week, 45 miles of the North Cascades Highway (State Route 20) is scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning.

16 hours ago

(Photo from Sam Campbell)...

L.B. Gilbert

Lake City dispensary targeted by smash and grab, car rammed into front of store

An employee at Herb'n Elements, a dispensary, arrived this morning to find a silver KIA Forte still running and wedged between two concrete pillars

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

NLRB: Amazon illegally disrupted union activities at warehouse