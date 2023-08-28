State Department of Health urges blood donations to avoid summer shortage

The Washington State Department of Health says that if more people don’t donate blood there might be a shortage this summer.

Because of this concern, the WSDOH is partnering with Northwest Blood Coalition to urge more blood donations. This lack of blood donations is a recurring issue in Washington. The WSDOH and NBC did a similar collaboration back in January.

The WSDOH says donating blood is safe and also can save the lives of others. The department also says that donations are crucial for people who are undergoing surgeries, blood disorder treatments, and cancer treatments. Most people who are least 18 years old and who weigh at least 110 pounds, can donate blood

“New blood donors are needed every day to replace those who can no longer donate,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Regional Director for Vitalant Northwest. “However, blood centers are seeing fewer people step forward to roll up their sleeves. This is a perfect time to donate and continue donating three times a year. If everyone did this, we would no longer have emergency blood shortages across the Pacific Northwest.”

If you would like to donate blood you can visit these websites for more information.

· RedCrossBlood.org

· BloodworksNW.org

· Vitalant.org/donate

· CRBS.net/donate

The Washington State Department of Health and Northwest Blood Coalition urge people to donate blood now to avoid a summer blood shortage. @BloodworksNW and @vitalant characterize the summer months as the “100 Deadliest Days.” pic.twitter.com/0XUdY83Kn4 — Washington State Department of Health (@WADeptHealth) August 24, 2023