Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

State Department of Health urges blood donations to avoid summer shortage

Aug 28, 2023, 6:46 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Washington State Department of Health says that if more people don’t donate blood there might be a shortage this summer.

Because of this concern, the WSDOH is partnering with Northwest Blood Coalition to urge more blood donations. This lack of blood donations is a recurring issue in Washington. The WSDOH and NBC did a similar collaboration back in January.

The WSDOH says donating blood is safe and also can save the lives of others. The department also says that donations are crucial for people who are undergoing surgeries, blood disorder treatments, and cancer treatments. Most people who are least 18 years old and who weigh at least 110 pounds, can donate blood

“New blood donors are needed every day to replace those who can no longer donate,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Regional Director for Vitalant Northwest. “However, blood centers are seeing fewer people step forward to roll up their sleeves. This is a perfect time to donate and continue donating three times a year. If everyone did this, we would no longer have emergency blood shortages across the Pacific Northwest.”

If you would like to donate blood you can visit these websites for more information.

· RedCrossBlood.org

· BloodworksNW.org

· Vitalant.org/donate

· CRBS.net/donate

Local News

Utility poles stand in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. When the winds of Hurr...

Associated Press

Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds

In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows

7 hours ago

Tribe...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

‘She came home not physically but spiritually’: Orca Tokitae’s death sends powerful message

Southern Resident Orca Tokitae’s tragic ending is still sending ripples of grief to those who followed her story.

1 day ago

Water...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

City of Port Angeles asking residents to conserve water after major leak found

As of Sunday, The City of Port Angeles is asking its residents to conserve water after a significant leak was found on a 24-inch water main.

1 day ago

Stephanie Freels, with husband Graham, poses for a photo after giving birth to quintuplets in Phoen...

Balin Overstolz McNair, KTAR News

‘I carried all five of those!’: Bellingham mom gives birth to quintuplets

A Washington mother who gave birth to five newborn babies in Phoenix in June is set to return home this week.

1 day ago

Listeria shakes...

Juila Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Second lawsuit filed against Tacoma Frugals after Listeria outbreak kills 3

A second lawsuit has been filed against Frugals in Tacoma after three people died and three others were hospitalized after drinking the restaurant’s milkshakes.

1 day ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Carnation residents call for Seattle Public Utilities accountability after false evacuation alarms

Carnation locals are calling for Seattle Public Utilities to be held accountable following an accidental evacuation alarm.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

State Department of Health urges blood donations to avoid summer shortage