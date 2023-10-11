Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Exxon Mobil buying buys Pioneer Natural in $59.5 billion deal with energy prices surging

Oct 11, 2023, 3:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Exxon Mobil is buying Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion, its largest buyout since acquiring Mobil two decades ago, creating a colossal fracking operator in West Texas.

The transaction’s value, including debt, is about $64.5 billion.

Pioneer shareholders will receive 2.3234 shares of Exxon Mobil for each Pioneer share they own.

Exxon purchased XTO Energy in 2009 for approximately $36 billion. In the late 1990s, the merger between Exxon and Mobil totaled more than $80 billion.

The deal with Pioneer Natural gives Exxon Mobil more access to the Permian basin, which runs through parts of Texas and New Mexico.

Exxon has been flush with cash. The company posted record annual profits in 2022, bringing in $55.7 billion in annual profits, exceeding its previous record of $45.22 billion in 2008.

Exxon has been using some of that cash on acquisitions. In July the company announced that it was buying pipeline operator Denbury in an all-stock deal valued at $4.9 billion.

Pioneer Natural has been making similar moves. In 2020 the company said it was buying Parsley Energy in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $4.5 billion. It then purchased DoublePoint Energy in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $6.4 billion in 2021.

Both companies’ boards have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of next year. It still needs approval from Pioneer shareholders.

National News

File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On Wednesday, ...

Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose last month at the fastest pace since April, suggesting that inflationary pressures remain despite a year and a half of higher interest rates. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — climbed 2.2% from a year earlier. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Oct. 7 The Washington Post on U.S. interest rates Borrowing is expensive again, as anyone who has tried to buy a car or home lately can tell you. The interest rate on 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark for home loans, is hovering around 4.75%, a […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards delivers his address to members of the House and Senate in a joint ses...

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Louisiana’s statewide primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The race to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards tops the list of contests Louisiana voters will decide this Saturday in one of only three gubernatorial elections scheduled for this year. Fourteen candidates are competing to succeed Edwards under a unique primary system in which all candidates appear together on the […]

4 hours ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) building in Washington, on Jan. 28, 2015. The Federal Tra...

Associated Press

FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills. President Joe Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration. The effort has led to a […]

5 hours ago

FILE - People gather and pray during the Ohio March for Life rally at the Ohio State House in Colum...

Associated Press

Abortion rights and marijuana questions expected to drive Ohioans to polls as early voting begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Heavier-than-normal turnout is expected Wednesday as early voting begins in Ohio’s closely watched off-year election to decide the future of abortion access and marijuana legalization in the state. Of greatest interest nationally is Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment giving every person “the right to make and carry out one’s own […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Jenny Beth Martin, president and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots speaks during a rally ...

Associated Press

Internal conflicts and power struggles have become hallmarks of the modern GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Ohio Republicans bolstered their statehouse majority last year due to their dominating showing in the midterm elections, they split into rival camps over who should lead the lower chamber. The division between younger, more impatient conservatives and more traditional ones was only settled when Democrats crossed party lines to end […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Exxon Mobil buying buys Pioneer Natural in $59.5 billion deal with energy prices surging