Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Chicago’s top cop says using police stations as short-term migrant housing is burden for department

Oct 18, 2023, 1:21 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s new police chief said the city’s use of police stations as temporary housing for the growing population of migrants seeking asylum has been a “burden” on the nation’s second-largest police department.

Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that among his main concerns is the toll the city’s approach has taken on officers’ well being because it is unfolding in their workplace.

“We were the first to open our doors to the migrants and they’re still coming. And we have not turned them away,” Snelling said. “But what we need are other people to step up in these situations because the burden has been on the police department to house people.”

Currently, over 3,000 new arrivals are sleeping at police stations with hundreds more at airports. Some stay a few days — others months — while they await longer-term placement at shelters set up throughout the city, including small hotels, a park field house and unused commercial space. More than 18,500 migrants have arrived in Chicago since Texas Gov. Greg Abbot began sending buses last year to so-called sanctuary cities, or largely Democrat-run places that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Some new arrivals stay inside police station lobbies, many sleeping close together on cardboard and sharing bathrooms. Others congregate just outside the stations, sleeping on mattresses or in tents on the sidewalks and adjacent lots. Volunteers provide food, clothes, hygiene items and medical care.

Snelling would not say whether he disagreed with the approach, which was put in place under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. He said would continue carrying out the program with her successor, Mayor Brandon Johnson, as long as required.

He said there was the possibility of people being deterred from making police reports because they wouldn’t want to walk through crowds of people. But he was more worried about officers having to witness tough situations in the workplace, like seeing nursing or pregnant women sleeping on floors.

“Those officers now have to go out and serve the public,” he said. “This could have a negative effect on our officers.”

Johnson, who took office in May, has proposed using winterized tents and to stop using police stations and airports as temporary shelters. But there has been pushback on that idea as well.

Multiple city council members have argued that the $150 million set aside in Johnson’s proposed budget isn’t nearly enough to address the issue. Social service groups, including volunteers who deliver meals and supplies, worry how tents will stand up to harsh Chicago winters.

This week members of Johnson’s administration left for border cities to establish “better lines of community” with Texas officials and discuss “extreme housing and weather conditions” for asylum seekers in Chicago.

Some police stations have been criticized for their handling of the new arrivals, many of who have experienced trauma and deep poverty. Many migrants are from Venezuela, where a political, social and economic crisis in the past decade has pushed millions into poverty. More than 7 million have left that country, often risking a harrowing route to the United States.

In July, authorities investigated an allegation of sexual misconduct involving a migrant teen and an officer. The investigation was closed when no victim or corroborating witnesses could be found.

One volunteer doctor group said physicians weren’t allowed see patients in the lobby, forcing them to examine patients outdoors. Some migrants have complained of their belongings being tossed out or gruff treatment from officers.

Snelling said discarding items was a sanitation issue; stations need to be deep cleaned regularly with people living in close quarters, particularly after sickness. There have been bouts of flu and other illnesses spreading quickly in the stations. He said in one case there were bedbugs.

Snelling said that officers have been generous, buying books, toys, food and winter coats for migrants.

“I do worry about the wellness of officers who see these conditions every single day because they’re concerned human beings,” he said, adding that the new arrivals “should be treated with the same respect that we expect our own family members to be treated with and our officers are doing that.”

National News

Associated Press

Nevada district attorney clears officers in fatal shooting of man who went on rampage with chainsaw

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada district attorney cleared two police officers of any criminal wrongdoing on Wednesday after they fatally shot a man who went on a rampage with a chainsaw at a Motel 6 three years ago. Ronal Zendejas, 36, of Sparks, cut through doors and swung the running blade at employees and […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Midair collision between hang glider and paraglider in Utah kills 1, injures 2 others

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — A midair collision between a hang glider and paraglider in Utah killed the paraglider pilot, seriously injured his passenger and injured the pilot of the hang glider, police said Wednesday. The two aircraft collided and crashed around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Salt Lake County Flight Park, a popular spot for non-powered […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit dropped after school board changes course, adopts Youngkin’s transgender student policy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Washington-based attorney confirmed Wednesday his firm was dropping litigation it filed last month regarding Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students because the school board his firm sued has since adopted guidelines consistent with the governor’s. But the firm could potentially still bring other litigation in districts […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Far-right influencer sentenced to 7 months in 2016 voter suppression scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A right-wing social media influencer was sentenced to seven months in federal prison on Wednesday for spreading falsehoods via Twitter, now known as X, in an effort to suppress Democratic turnout in the 2016 presidential election. Douglass Mackey, who posted under the alias Ricky Vaughn, was convicted in March of the […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

More arrests to be announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities plan to announce more arrests Wednesday in an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded another last week. Police on Monday said at least two other suspects were being sought as they announced the arrest of Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, of Camden County before dawn in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Democrat Katrina Christiansen announces her 2nd bid for North Dakota US Senate seat

Democrat Katrina Christiansen has launched a second bid for one of North Dakota’s U.S. Senate seats. Christiansen is an assistant engineering professor at the University of Jamestown. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 against Republican incumbent John Hoeven, who won a third term with 56% of the vote to Christiansen’s 25% and independent candidate […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Chicago’s top cop says using police stations as short-term migrant housing is burden for department