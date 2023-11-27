Close
1 student killed, 1 hospitalized in stabbing at North Carolina high school

Nov 27, 2023, 1:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A stabbing at a North Carolina high school on Monday left one student dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

The stabbing happened during a morning fight in the gym at Southeast Raleigh High School, news outlets reported.

A juvenile suspect was in custody, but it wasn’t clear if the youth attended the school, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

Officials haven’t released the name of the student who died. Another student remained in the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Patterson said.

Schools should be a safe haven for students and staff, Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor told news outlets during a during an afternoon news conference with Patterson.

“In the aftermath of today’s tragedy, we will review all of our safety processes and protocols,” he said.

