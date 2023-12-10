Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are asking for the public’s help as they search for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Kitsap County. Police in Auburn are also searching for multiple suspects in another incident where a driver stole an SUV and hit a female security guard while leaving an auto auction.

Pedestrian killed by driver on State Route 3

According to a news release obtained by KIRO Newsradio, WSP reported a driver hit and killed a pedestrian either late Friday night or early Saturday morning on State Route 3 (SR 3) on the offramp to Finn Hill at mile post 52, about a mile east of the Bremerton Airport.

Someone spotted the person’s body on the shoulder’s highway Saturday morning.

Detectives from the state law enforcement agency want to speak to any witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw that pedestrian walking along SR 3 before the person was struck and killed.

WSP detectives are seeking any information and/or witnesses to the collision as well as information regarding any prior observations of a pedestrian walking along SR 3 in the area prior to the collision, the agency’s statement reads.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Krista Hedstrom by phone at (360) 731-1108 or by mail at Krista.Hedstrom@wsp.wa.gov.

Driver steals SUV, hits female security guard with it in Auburn

The Auburn Police Department is looking for three men who stole an SUV from an auto auction and hit a security guard with the vehicle as they drove off.

The department reported in a Facebook post this week that on Dec. 1, the men entered the DAA Auto Auction near 29th Southeast and D Street posing as either employees or buyers.

One of the men ran from the scene after being confronted, police said.

Another stole a 2021 Ford Expedition and hit a female security guard with it as he drove off the property.

If anyone recognizes any of these suspects, members of the community are urged to contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

Contributing: Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio