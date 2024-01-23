Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Mountlake Terrace High School grad makes good at the Oscars

Jan 23, 2024, 7:34 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Oscar nominations...

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: (L-R) Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz present the nominees for Actress in a Leading Role at the 96th Oscars Nominations Announcement at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Lily Gladstone, a Mountlake Terrace High School graduate, has been nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

A member of the Blackfeet Nation, Gladstone played Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese.

Gladstone is the first Native American nominee in the top acting category.

Here’s a list of nominees to the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer.”

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”; “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone of Interest”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; America Ferrera, “Barbie”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”; “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Four Daughters”; “20 Days in Mariupol”; “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”; “The Eternal Memory”; “To Kill a Tiger.”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Society of the Snow,” (Spain); “The Zone of Interest,” (United Kingdom); “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany); “Io Capitano” (Italy) ; “Perfect Days” (Japan)

COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie”; Killers of the Flower Moon; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“American Fiction”; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

ORIGINAL SONG

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”; “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”; “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Golda”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “Society of the Snow”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barbie”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

FILM EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Barbie”; “Poor Things”; “American Fiction”; “Oppenheimer”; “The Zone of Interest”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”; “The Holdovers”; “Past Lives”; “May December”; “Maestro”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Letter to a Pig”; “Ninety-Five Senses”; “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”; “Pachyderme”; “Our Uniform”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“The After”; “Invincible”; “Knight of Fortune”; “Red, White and Blue”; “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“El Conde”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

FILM EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer,”; “Poor Things.”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator”; “Godzilla Minus One”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”; “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”; “Napoleon”

SOUND

“Oppenheimer”; “Maestro”; “The Zone of Interest”; “The Creator”; “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“The ABCs of Book Banning”; “The Barber of Little Rock”; “Island in Between”; “The Last Repair Shop”; “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

For more coverage of the 2024 Oscars, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

