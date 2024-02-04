Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Newspaper heiress Patty Hearst was kidnapped 50 years ago. Now she’s famous for her dogs

Feb 3, 2024, 10:56 PM

FILE - Accompanied by deputy U.S. Marshal John Brophy, Patricia "Patty" Hearst, center, leaves the ...

FILE - Accompanied by deputy U.S. Marshal John Brophy, Patricia "Patty" Hearst, center, leaves the Federal building on April 12, 1976, in San Francisco, hours after her sentencing on a bank robbery conviction. The newspaper heiress was kidnapped at gunpoint 50 years ago Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, by the Symbionese Liberation Army, a little-known armed revolutionary group. The 19-year-old college student's infamous abduction in Berkeley, Cali., led to Hearst joining forces with her captors for the 1974 bank robbery. Hearst, granddaughter of wealthy newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, will turn 70 on Feb. 20. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newspaper heiress Patricia “Patty” Hearst was kidnapped at gunpoint 50 years ago Sunday by the Symbionese Liberation Army, a little-known armed revolutionary group. The 19-year-old college student’s infamous abduction in Berkeley, California, led to Hearst joining forces with her captors for a 1974 bank robbery that earned her a prison sentence.

Hearst, granddaughter of wealthy newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, will turn 70 on Feb. 20. She is now known as Patricia Hearst Shaw after she married a police officer who guarded her when she was out on bail, the late Bernard Shaw. She has been in the news in recent years for her dogs, mostly French bulldogs, that have won prizes in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Hearst’s allegiance to the Symbionese Liberation Army raised questions about Stockholm syndrome, a common term deployed to describe the bond that victims of kidnappings or hostage situations sometimes develop with their captors.

Stockholm syndrome got its name from an August 1973 failed bank robbery in Sweden’s capital. Rather than a diagnosis of a disorder, experts describe it as a psychological coping mechanism used by some hostages to endure being held captive and abused.

Hearst, who went by the name “Tania” in the group, denounced her family and posed for a photograph carrying a weapon in front of their flag. The self-styled radicals viewed aspects of U.S. society as racist and oppressive, and they were accused of killing a California school superintendent.

As a member of a wealthy and powerful family, Hearst was kidnapped to bring attention to the Symbionese Liberation Army, according to the FBI. The group demanded food and money donations for the poor in exchange for Hearst’s release, though she remained a captive even after her family met the ransom through a $2 million food distribution program.

Hearst took part in the group’s robbery of a San Francisco bank on April 15, 1974. Surveillance cameras captured her wielding an assault rifle during the crime.

She wasn’t arrested until the FBI caught up with her on Sept. 18, 1975, in San Francisco, 19 months after her abduction.

Her trial was one of the most sensational of that decade. The prosecutor played a jail cell recording of Hearst talking with a friend in which she was confident, cursing and fully aware of her role with the Symbionese Liberation Army.

While Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison, President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence in 1979 after she served 22 months behind bars. She later was pardoned by President Bill Clinton.

National News

This photo taken Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, shows pages from a letter sent from the U.S. Department of J...

Associated Press

A Minnesota town used its anti-crime law against a protected class. It’s not the only one

Hundreds of communities across the U.S. have for several decades tried to reduce crime, fight gangs and tackle noise and other neighborhood problems through the use of “crime-free” or “public nuisance” laws encouraging and allowing landlords to evict renters when police or emergency crews are repeatedly called to the same addresses. Long the subject of […]

3 hours ago

A water tower is pictured Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Anoka, Minn. Hundreds of U.S. communities have...

Associated Press

Many cities have anti-crime laws. The DOJ says one in Minnesota harmed people with mental illness

The Minneapolis suburb of Anoka sits where Minnesota’s meandering 150-mile (241-kilometer) Rum River ambles into the mighty Mississippi. Like other communities, it touts itself as an agreeably placid place to live. But last year, mental health disabilities, saying the city gave landlords weekly reports over five years revealing personal medical information of renters who received […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Oregon Senate Republican Leader Sen. Tim Knopp looks to Democratic Senate President Rob Wagn...

Associated Press

After record GOP walkout, Oregon lawmakers set to reconvene for session focused on housing and drugs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are set to convene Monday for the start of a short legislative session that is expected to be dominated by homelessness, a housing shortage and plans to overhaul the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law as overdose deaths surge. Lawmakers will have just 35 days to pass bills. For now, […]

5 hours ago

Interim President Dr. Nicky Kay Michael poses for a portrait at Bacone College, on Jan. 8 2024, in ...

Associated Press

Oklahoma’s oldest Native American school, Bacone College, is threatened by debts and disrepair

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — The hallways of Bacone College are cold and dark. In the main hall, there are no lectures to be heard, only the steady hum of the space heater keeping the administrative offices warm. Students aren’t attending classes here this semester, but work still needs to be done. In the college’s historic […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Brian Steven Smith sits in a courtroom while waiting for his arraignment to start in Anchora...

Associated Press

A stolen digital memory card with gruesome recordings leads to a double murder trial in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman with a lengthy criminal history including theft, assault and prostitution got into a truck with a man who had picked her up for a “date” near downtown Anchorage. When he left her alone in the vehicle, she stole a digital memory card from the center console. Now, more than […]

5 hours ago

A man huddles under an umbrella as he walks a dog along the shoreline at Pacific Grove, Calif., Fri...

Associated Press

Another ‘Pineapple Express’ storm is expected to wallop California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another potentially dangerous “Pineapple Express” storm was expected to hit California late Saturday, bringing the threat of flooding and mudslides over the next couple of days. Californians spent Friday and Saturday preparing for what forecasters are saying could be the largest storm of the season, with the worst expected to hit […]

11 hours ago

Newspaper heiress Patty Hearst was kidnapped 50 years ago. Now she’s famous for her dogs