Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arkansas police identify suspect, victims in weekend shooting that left 3 people dead

Mar 11, 2024, 3:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were killed in a weekend shooting in Arkansas that also left the 32-year-old suspected shooter dead, police said Monday.

Jonesboro Police identified Amari Giles and Dwight Starks as the two killed in the shooting that also sent several people to local hospitals with injuries. Police also identified the shooter, who was also killed, as 32-year-old Tarail Moody.

Jonesboro Police spokesperson Sally Smith said there were initial reports that 80 to 100 people were attending the private party. Smith said the early Sunday shooting began as a domestic argument between Moody and a woman who was at the party.

Police have said that Starks and Giles were acquaintances with Moody. The two died from gunshot wounds. Moody died from a single gunshot to the dead, but police have not said who shot him.

The shooting “appears to have stemmed from a domestic situation that escalated to involve bystanders at an after-hour large group gathering,” the city said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Jonesboro is about 70 miles (209 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.

National News

Associated Press

Connecticut woman accused of killing husband and hiding his body pleads guilty to manslaughter

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut woman who was accused of killing her husband, hiding his body for months and collecting his paychecks pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday, a state prosecutor said. Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested in February 2018 in the death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Appeals court weighs Delaware laws banning certain semiautomatic firearms, large-capacity magazines

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Lawyers for gun rights groups urged a federal appeals court on Monday to overturn a judge’s refusal to halt enforcement of Delaware laws banning certain semiautomatic firearms and restricting the size of firearm magazines. Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly enacted laws in 2022 that ban the sale of several types of semiautomatic […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon avalanche forecaster dies in snowslide he triggered while skiing

NORTH POWDER, Ore. (AP) — An avalanche forecaster died in a snowslide he triggered while skiing in eastern Oregon last week, officials said. Nick Burks, 37, and a friend — both experienced and carrying avalanche air bags and beacons — were backcountry skiing the chute on Gunsight Mountain on Wednesday, near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

2 months after school shooting, Iowa town is losing its largest employer as pork plant closes

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods will continue streamlining its operations by closing a pork plant in Iowa that employs 1,200 people and eliminating the largest employer in the town of Perry. The plant closure will be the second major blow to the town this year coming just two months after a 17-year-old student opened […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man bitten by a crocodile after falling off his boat at a Florida Everglades marina

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A man visiting the Florida Everglades is recovering after being bitten by a crocodile after falling off a boat, officials said. The attack occurred Sunday afternoon at the Flamingo Marina in Everglades National Park, according to a National Park Service news release. The 68-year-old ma capsized his sailboat in the marina […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Five people, including three children, were killed Monday after a school bus and semitruck collided on a highway in western Illinois, authorities said. The bus was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 24 when it crossed the center line into the westbound lanes “for an unknown reason” and into the path of […]

4 hours ago

Arkansas police identify suspect, victims in weekend shooting that left 3 people dead