Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Georgia House approves new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contest

Mar 28, 2024, 8:29 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House of Representatives on Thursday approved new rules for challenging voters and qualifying for the state’s presidential ballot that could impact the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state.

The House passed Senate Bill 189 by a vote of 101 to 73. It now goes to the state Senate for consideration. Republicans in Georgia have repeatedly floated election changes in the wake of false claims by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans that he lost Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in 2020 because of fraud.

SB 189 would grant access to Georgia’s ballot to any political party that has qualified for the presidential ballot in at least 20 states or territories. The change could be a boost to independent candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose campaign has spooked Democrats worried it could draw support away from President Joe Biden.

The bill also spells out what constitutes “probable cause” for upholding challenges to voter eligibility. Probable cause would exist if someone is dead, has voted or registered to vote in a different jurisdiction, has registered for a homestead exemption on their property taxes in a different jurisdiction or is registered at a nonresidential address.

Democrats slammed the provision, saying it would enable more baseless attacks on voters that would overwhelm election administrators and disenfranchise people.

Rep. Saira Draper of Atlanta said the provision was based on “lies and fearmongering.”

“You know the policy of not negotiating with terrorists,” she said. “I wish we had a policy of not making laws to placate conspiracy theorists.”

Democrat Ruwa Romman said the bill and others like it chip away at confidence in the U.S. election system, a bedrock of its democracy.

“We have a responsibility to push back on lies, not turn them into legislation,” she said.

Republican Rep. Victor Anderson defended the voter challenge section, pointing to a provision deeming the appearance of someone’s name on the U.S. Postal Service’s national change of address list insufficient on its own to sustain a challenge. He also noted a provision postponing challenges that occur within 45 days of an election.

“Colleagues, I contend that our bill actually makes the process of challenging more difficult,” he said.

Republican Rep. John LaHood said the bill increases confidence in elections.

“What this bill does is ensure that your legal vote does matter,” he said.

The bill also would require counties to report the results of all absentee ballots by an hour after polls close and let counties use paper ballots in elections where fewer than 5,000 people are registered, though that change would not take effect until 2025.

The measure also says that beginning July 1, 2026, the state could no longer use a kind of barcode, called a QR code, to count ballots created on the state ballot marking devices. That is how votes are counted now, but opponents say voters don’t trust QR codes because they can’t read them. Instead, the bill says ballots must be read using the text, or human readable marks like filled-in bubbles, made by the machines.

State lawmakers already have sent bills to the governor that would require audits of more than one statewide election, add an additional security feature on ballots, restrict who can serve as poll workers to U.S. citizens and allow a reduced number of voting machines.

National News

Associated Press

Georgia joins states seeking parental permission before children join social media

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could join other states in requiring children younger than 16 to have their parents’ explicit permission to create social media accounts. Lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to Senate Bill 351, which also would ban social media use on school devices and internet services, require porn sites to verify users are […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Cranes arriving to start removing wreckage from deadly Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — The largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard was being transported to Baltimore so crews on Friday can begin removing the wreckage of a collapsed highway bridge that has halted a search for four workers still missing days after the disaster and blocked the city’s vital port from operating. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Caltrain employee and contractor charged with building secret homes with public funds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former employee of Caltrain, a mass transit system that connects Silicon Valley with San Francisco, and a former contractor for the transit agency allegedly used public funds to build two small apartments for themselves inside two train stations, authorities said Thursday. San Mateo County prosecutors charged Joseph Vincent Navarro, a […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon city can’t limit church’s homeless meal services, federal judge rules

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a southern Oregon city can’t limit a local church’s homeless meal services. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Clarke found that an ordinance passed by the small city of Brookings, on the southern Oregon coast, violated the religious freedom rights of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, KGW reported. […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Baltimore bridge collapse puts the highly specialized role of ship’s pilot under the spotlight

The expert pilots who navigate massive ships in and out of Baltimore’s port must often maneuver with just 2 feet (0.6 meter) of clearance from the channel floor and memorize charts, currents and every other possible maritime variable. The highly specialized role — in which a pilot temporarily takes control of a ship from its […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

California man convicted of killing his mother is captured in Mexico after ditching halfway house

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man convicted of killing his mother as a teenager was captured in Mexico a week after he walked away from a halfway house, violating the conditions of his probation, authorities said. Ike Nicholas Souzer, 20, was arrested Wednesday in the coastal city of Rosarito by U.S. Customs […]

7 hours ago

Georgia House approves new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contest