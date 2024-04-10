Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Kansas deputy fatally shoots woman holding a knife and scissors

Apr 10, 2024, 8:18 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATTICA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas deputy fatally shot an Oklahoma woman who was wielding a knife and scissors and lunged at another officer, investigators said.

A Harper County deputy responded to a report just before 7 a.m. Tuesday of a car stopped in the middle of U.S. Highway 60 near the town of Attica, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting.

The bureau said that as the deputy approached the car he saw the woman, identified as 54-year-old Cheryl R. Gaines, of Oklahoma City, holding a knife in one hand and scissors in the other. An Attica police officer arrived, and the deputy and the officer backed away and called for backup.

Gaines got out of the car but refused to drop the knife and scissors, charged at and lunged at the two law officers, the bureau said. The Attica officer tripped and fell, and as Gaines neared the officer, the deputy fired three shots, the bureau said.

Gaines died at the scene. The officer and the deputy were unhurt.

