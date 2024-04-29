Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

UN asks South Sudan to remove new taxes that led to a pause in food airdrops

Apr 29, 2024, 7:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United Nations has urged South Sudan to remove newly imposed taxes and charges that led to the suspension of U.N. food airdrops for thousands of people who depend on outside aid.

The U.N Humanitarian Affairs Agency said Monday in a statement that the pausing of airdrops in March had deprived of food 60,000 people who live in areas that are inaccessible by road, and their number is expected to rise to 135,000 by the end of May.

The U.N said the new charges would have increased operational costs to $339,000 monthly, which it says is enough to feed over 16,300 people. The new charges introduced in February are related to electronic cargo tracking, security escort fees and new taxes on fuel.

“Our limited funds are spent on saving lives and not bureaucratic impediments,” Anita Kiki Gbeho, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, said.

U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in New York that the taxes and charges are also impacting the nearly 20,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, “which is reviewing all of its activities, including patrols, the construction of police stations, schools and health care centers, as well as educational support.”

The U.N says the South Sudan government had said it would remove the new charges and taxes but had not committed to it in writing since February.

An estimated 9 million people out of 12.5 million people in South Sudan need protection and humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N. The country has also seen an increase in the number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Sudan, further complicating humanitarian assistance to those affected by the internal conflict.

____

Follow AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

National News

Associated Press

Supreme Court will hear case claiming CBD product got trucker fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an appeal from a CBD hemp oil maker fighting a lawsuit from a truck driver who says he got fired after using a product falsely advertised as being free from marijuana’s active ingredient. Douglas Horn says he took the product to help with chronic shoulder […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Funeral services are held for a Chicago police officer fatally shot while heading home from work

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of mourners lined the streets Monday to say farewell to a Chicago police officer who was shot to death while off-duty and heading home from work. Police officers, firefighters and others gathered along the funeral procession route to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago to remember 30-year-old officer Luis […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Duo charged with murder in killings of couple whose remains were found scattered on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were charged with murder on Monday in the killings of a couple whose remains were found scattered around Long Island earlier this year. Jeffrey Mackey, 39, and Alexis Nieves, 33, pleaded not guilty to killing Malcolm Brown and Donna Conneely, of Yonkers, at their arraignment in state court in […]

2 hours ago

Image: Multiple law enforcement officers were shot Monday, April 29, 2024, in east Charlotte, North...

Associated Press

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in North Carolina, police say

Numerous law enforcement officers carrying out an operation were shot Monday as they came under fire in Charlotte, North Carolina.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Upstate NY district attorney ‘so sorry’ for cursing at officer who tried to ticket her for speeding

WEBSTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York district attorney apologized Monday after police video showed her cursing at an officer who tried to give her a speeding ticket and telling him to “just go away.” “Last Monday I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to, and for that I am so […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon authorities to reveal winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

Oregon authorities on Monday are set to publicly reveal the winner of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning Powerball ticket was sold in early April at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months. The Oregon Lottery said it had to go through a […]

4 hours ago

UN asks South Sudan to remove new taxes that led to a pause in food airdrops