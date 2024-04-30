Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

F-16 fighter jet crashes near Holloman Air Force Base; pilot safely ejects and taken to a hospital

Apr 30, 2024, 2:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, N.M. (AP) — An F-16 fighter jet crashed west of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico on Tuesday and the pilot safely ejected, authorities say

Base officials said the Fighting Falcon went down near White Sands National Park shortly before noon.

The pilot was the only person aboard and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical care, base spokesperson Denise Ottaviano said.

Base officials said an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash.

The F-16 was assigned to the 49th Wing at the base.

Authorities said all non-emergency personnel were being told to avoid the crash site to prevent possible exposure to hazardous chemicals aboard the downed plane.

National News

Associated Press

US judges have rejected a map that would have given Louisiana a new majority-Black House district

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new congressional district map giving Louisiana a second majority-Black House district was rejected Tuesday by a panel of three federal judges, fueling new uncertainty about district boundaries as the state prepares for fall congressional elections. The 2-1 ruling forbids the use of a map drawn up in January by the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Some North Carolina abortion pill restrictions are unlawful, federal judge says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some of North Carolina government’s restrictions on dispensing abortion pills — such as requiring only doctors prescribe and provide the drug to the patient in person — are unlawful because they frustrate the goal of Congress to use federal regulators to ensure the drug is distributed safely, a judge ruled on […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Metro train collides with bus in downtown Los Angeles, injuring more than 50, 2 seriously

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least 55 people were hurt, two seriously, when a Metro train and a University of Southern California transport bus collided Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles, officials said. The crash happened shortly before noon along Exposition Boulevard, near the USC campus and the Natural History Museum, according to the LA Fire […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

What marijuana reclassification means for the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is moving toward reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug. The Justice Department proposal would recognize the medical uses of cannabis, but wouldn’t legalize it for recreational use. The proposal would move marijuana from the “Schedule I” group to the less tightly regulated “Schedule III.” So what […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden administration details how producers of sustainable aviation fuel will get tax credits

The Biden administration spelled out guidelines Tuesday for tax breaks designed to boost production of sustainable aviation fuel and help curb fast-growing emissions from commercial airplanes. The Treasury Department actions would clear the way for tax credits for corn-based ethanol if producers follow “climate-smart agriculture practices,” including using certain fertilizers and farming methods. The announcement […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware judge refuses to fast-track certain claims in post-merger lawsuit against Trump Media

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Tuesday granted a request by attorneys for Donald Trump and Trump Media & Technology Group, parent company of his Truth Social platform, to slow down a lawsuit filed by two cofounders of the company. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn said Andrew Litinsky and Wesley Moss, former contestants on […]

3 hours ago

F-16 fighter jet crashes near Holloman Air Force Base; pilot safely ejects and taken to a hospital