NATIONAL NEWS

Late-season storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada

May 3, 2024, 7:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A late-season storm is expected to hit the Sierra Nevada this weekend, bringing rain and mountain snow to Northern and Central California, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountain range from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for elevations above 5,000 feet (1,524 meters). Rain is likely to hit lower elevations.

Heavy snowfall is expected to accumulate from 5 to 10 inches (12.70 to 25.40 centimeters) at 5,000-foot (about 1,500-meter) elevations. Above 9,000 feet (about 2,700 meters), 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.61 meters) of snow could fall.

Wind gusts in the area could reach 55 mph (88.5 kph), according to the weather service.

Late-season storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada