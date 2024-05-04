Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Boeing locks out its private firefighters around Seattle over pay dispute

May 4, 2024, 10:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Boeing has locked out its private force of firefighters who protect its aircraft-manufacturing plants in the Seattle area and brought in replacements after the latest round of negotiations with the firefighters’ union failed to deliver an agreement on wages.

The company said Saturday that it locked out about 125 firefighters and a facility about 170 miles (275 kilometers) away in central Washington. The firefighters serve as first responders to fires and medical emergencies and can call in help from local fire departments.

“Despite extensive discussions through an impartial federal mediator, we did not reach an agreement with the union,” Boeing said in a statement. “We have now locked out members of the bargaining unit and fully implemented our contingency plan with highly qualified firefighters performing the work of (union) members.”

In a statement Saturday, the International Association of Firefighters union said Boeing’s lockout is intended to “punish, intimidate and coerce its firefighters into accepting a contract that undervalues their work.”

“Putting corporate greed over safety, Boeing has decided to lockout our members and the safety of the Washington facilities has been needlessly put at risk,” said Edward Kelly, the IAFF’s general president.

Boeing stressed that the lockout will have “no impact” on its operations.

The labor dispute comes as Boeing navigates mounting losses — more than $24 billion since the start of 2019 — and renewed scrutiny over quality and safety in its manufacturing since a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max flying over Oregon in January.

Boeing and the union remain far apart in their negotiations, which have been going on for 2 1/2 months. Each side accuses the other of bad-faith negotiating.

The company, which is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, said Saturday that its latest offer includes general annual wage increases and a new compensation structure for firefighters on a 24-hour shift schedule that would result in an average wage increase of about $21,000 a year. Boeing says firefighters were paid $91,000 on average last year.

The union, which argues Boeing has saved billions in insurance costs by employing its own on-site firefighters, has said it’s seeking raises of 40% to 50%. Boeing’s proposed pay increase would still leave crews earning 20% to 30% less than firefighters in the cities where Boeing plants are located, the union said.

A major sticking point is Boeing’s demand to make firefighters wait 19 years to hit top pay scale, up from 14 years. The union is proposing five years.

National News

Associated Press

Former security guard convicted of killing unarmed man during an argument at a Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former security guard has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of an unarmed Black man during a dispute over loud music at a supermarket gas station in Memphis, Tennessee. Gregory Livingston, 57, was found guilty by a jury Friday in the August 2021 fatal shooting of 48-year-old Alvin […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas police officer dies after being injured when a tornado struck his home

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has died of injuries he suffered when a tornado struck his home, according to the Conroe Police Department. The department announced Friday on social media that Lt. James Waller, a 22-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department, died at a hospital where he was taken after the […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Snakes almost on a plane: TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger’s pants

MIAMI (AP) — Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants. According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s trousers on April 26 at […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri man charged in 1966 killing in suburban Chicago, based on DNA evidence

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — A 79-year-old Missouri man is accused of killing a woman in her suburban Chicago home — a crime that happened nearly six decades ago. James Barbier was arrested Monday at his St. Louis County home and charged with first-degree murder in the November 1966 death of 18-year-old Karen Snider in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hulk Hogan, hurricanes and a blockbuster recording: A week in review of the Trump hush money trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crucial witnesses took the stand in the second week of testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, including a California lawyer who negotiated deals at the center of the case and a longtime adviser to the former president. Jurors heard a potentially pivotal piece of evidence — a 2016 recording of Trump […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

South Sudan removes newly imposed taxes that had triggered suspension of UN food airdrops

JUNA, South Sudan (AP) — Following an appeal from the United Nations, South Sudan removed recently imposed taxes and fees that had triggered suspension of U.N. food airdrops. Thousands of people in the country depend on aid from the outside. The U.N. earlier this week urged South Sudanese authorities to remove the new taxes, introduced […]

10 hours ago

Boeing locks out its private firefighters around Seattle over pay dispute