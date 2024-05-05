Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Driver dies after crashing into White House perimeter gate, Secret Service says

May 4, 2024, 11:35 PM | Updated: May 5, 2024, 12:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A driver died after a vehicle crashed into a gate at the White House Saturday night, but the fatal collision is being investigated “only as a traffic crash” and there was no threat to the president’s residence, law enforcement authorities said.

The male driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. at an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department said the vehicle crashed into a security barrier at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” the metro police said in a statement posted on social media.

Security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House, the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service will continue to investigate the matter, while turning over the fatal crash portion of the investigation to the metro police, the agency said.

