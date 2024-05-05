Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Shooting in Los Angeles area injures 7 people including 4 in critical condition, police say

May 5, 2024, 4:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A shooting in the Los Angeles area has left seven people injured, including four who were listed in critical condition.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the department said in a statement posted on social media.

At least seven victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported by emergency responders or self-transported to area hospitals.

In addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive for the shooting, police said.

National News

Associated Press

What a judge’s gag order on Trump means in his hush money case

NEW YORK (AP) — Virtually every day of his hush money criminal trial, former President Donald Trump talks about how he can’t talk about the case. A gag order bars Trump from commenting publicly on witnesses, jurors and some others connected to the matter. The New York judge already has found that Trump, the presumptive […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Pro-Palestinian protesters at USC comply with school order to leave their encampment

Protesters began leaving a Pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Southern California early Sunday after they were surrounded by police and told they could face arrest if they didn’t go. The move, days before commencement events are set to begin on the Los Angeles campus, came after the university said campus safety officers, assisted by […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver dies after crashing into White House perimeter gate, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A driver died after a vehicle crashed into a gate at the White House Saturday night, but the fatal collision is being investigated “only as a traffic crash” and there was no threat to the president’s residence, law enforcement authorities said. The male driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Hundreds rescued from Texas floods as forecast calls for more rain and rising water

HOUSTON (AP) — High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their properties. A flood watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted additional rainfall Saturday night and […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Frank Stella, artist renowned for blurring the lines between painting and sculpture, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Stella, a painter, sculptor and printmaker whose constantly evolving works are hailed as landmarks of the minimalist and post-painterly abstraction art movements, died Saturday at his home in Manhattan. He was 87. Gallery owner Jeffrey Deitch, who spoke with Stella’s family, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. Stella’s wife, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Dick Rutan, who set an aviation milestone when he flew nonstop around the world, is dead at 85

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Burt Rutan was alarmed to see the plane he had designed was so loaded with fuel that the wing tips started dragging along the ground as it taxied down the runway. He grabbed the radio to warn the pilot, his older brother Dick Rutan. But Dick never heard the message. Nine […]

17 hours ago

Shooting in Los Angeles area injures 7 people including 4 in critical condition, police say