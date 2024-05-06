Close
NATIONAL NEWS

FBI says an infant abducted from New Mexico park has been found safe; a suspect is in custody

May 6, 2024, 8:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — An infant girl who was abducted from a park near Clovis, Mexico, has been found safe, and a suspect is in in custody, the FBI in Albuquerque said Monday.

Clovis police said 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres has been taken to a Clovis-area hospital as a precautionary measure.

No other information was immediately available.

Authorities still are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found at the park Friday along with a 5-year-old girl who was critically injured.

Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico.

They said Cisneros was the mother of the baby and the 5-year-old girl who remains hospitalized.

At least one of the women was fatally shot and the 5-year-old girl had a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. Her name has not been released.

New Mexico State Police said the fathers of the girls were cooperating with investigators and were not believed to be suspects in the double homicide case.

Authorities said the women were found at a city park about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Clovis with their purses and belongings near their bodies, and a car belonging to one of the women also was found at the scene.

Clovis is located in eastern New Mexico close to the Texas border.

