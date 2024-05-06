Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Brittney Griner still adjusting after Russian prison ordeal. WNBA star details experience in book

May 5, 2024, 9:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Brittney Griner continues her efforts to settle into a normal routine following her release from a Russian prison 17 months ago.

Life isn’t what it once was for the perennial WNBA All-Star.

The 6-foot-8 center looks different and has different priorities. Gone are her familiar dreadlocks that couldn’t be maintained during her incarceration. She regularly sees a therapist to help her cope after being imprisoned for 10 months. And since her release, Griner has been an advocate for the return of other Americans detained overseas.

She has met with President Joe Biden twice since her release, including once last month in Phoenix.

“Got to talk to him about a couple of people and just keep it on the forefront of everyone’s mind,” the Phoenix Mercury star said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “You want to get exposure and that keeps it on the forefront of people’s minds. Keep people accountable.”

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February 2022. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis.

She shares details about the harrowing experience in her new book — “Coming Home” — which comes out Tuesday.

Griner hopes one takeaway for anyone who reads the book will be a vivid picture of what detainees have to endure. She said it’s why it took her all of last season to write it with Michelle Burford.

“I didn’t leave anything out from the detainment, to being over there, the conditions. As much as we could fit into a book, we basically did,” Griner said. “People will be shocked at some of the things.

“I hope it brings a little bit more of an understanding to the conditions that detainees go through.”

Griner says it is important people have a clear picture of what it’s like for those Americans not home yet, including Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, so that no one gives up the fight.

“It took everyone to come together to bring me home,” she said. Government officials “have to make really hard decisions.”

Griner, who first met President Biden at the White House Correspondent’s dinner in 2023 a few months after her return to the U.S., said she and her WNBA teammates must keep the momentum going to get everyone home.

“How are we going to do it? Bringing in families, playing videos, give them airtime?” she said. “Maybe someone that doesn’t know, sees (the book) and they write a letter to Congress that tips over the scale to get someone home.”

Griner said her days of playing basketball overseas during the WNBA offseason are over.

Though many WNBA players still play in international leagues to supplement their league salaries, Griner said she is done, except with USA Basketball. She hopes to be on the Olympic team at the Paris Games this summer, and the odds are in her favor that will happen.

Griner had played in China for a few years during the WNBA offseason, before making the move to Russia — where she had played since 2015 before her arrest.

It’s not just her ordeal in Russia, however, that is going to keep her home. Griner’s wife, Cherelle, is expecting the couple’s first child.

“The only time I’ll go overseas is with Team USA,” Griner said. “I need to be in the states. About to be a parent. Last thing I want to do is be in and out of my kid’s life. I want to be there for everything. I don’t want to uproot my family and take them overseas with me. It’s too much.”

Griner, who has been an advocate for mental health for the past decade, said she sees a therapist regularly — something she did for several years before she went to Russia — and it helps her process what she endured while in prison.

“They are instrumental to my mental health,” Griner said about her sessions. “Everyone can benefit from having someone to talk to. Someone outside of their every day life. It just helps to have a different perspective on life from someone.

“That way if you do feel nervous or struggling with something, it’s very beneficial.”

The 33-year-old took a mental health break for several days last summer during the WNBA season, missing three games. She’ll begin her 12th year in the league May 14.

Griner is looking forward to it after the welcome she received in her return last year. One of the only positives that Griner will take away from her ordeal was the outpouring of support she received from people in the form of letters they wrote to her in prison.

“The letters were amazing from the fans, teammates, opponents, GMs, they all meant so much to me,” she said. “It was very dark at times, especially going through the trial. When I was in isolation for weeks, it was an emotional rollercoaster and those letters made me remember that I wasn’t forgotten.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

National News

Associated Press

Man confesses to killing hospitalized wife because he couldn’t afford to care for her, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man who’s charged with killing his hospitalized wife told police he couldn’t take care of her or afford her medical bills, court records say. Ronnie Wiggs made his first appearance Monday on a second-degree murder charge and was referred to the public defender’s office. A hearing was set […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

An American soldier was arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, US officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American soldier has been arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, according to two U.S. officials. The soldier, who is not being identified, was stationed in South Korea and was in the process of returning home to the United States. Instead, he traveled to Russia. According to the officials, the soldier […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Fallen US Marshal is memorialized by Attorney General Garland, family and others

When met with condolences about the death of her husband — Thomas Weeks Jr., a Deputy U.S. Marshal killed in Charlotte last week — Kelly Weeks asked instead how she could help the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a Monday memorial for the officer. In her eulogy, Weeks’ wife said […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Fake ashes and rotting bodies prompt Colorado lawmakers to pass funeral home regulations

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers passed a sweeping bill Monday to overhaul the state’s lax oversight which failed to catch a series of horrific incidents involving funeral homes, including sold body parts, fake ashes and the discovery of 190 decaying bodies. The cases have devastated hundreds of already grieving families, and encouraged lawmakers to pass […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting on Delaware college campus are not students, police say

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two suspects arrested in a fatal shooting on the Delaware State University campus are not students at the school, authorities said Monday. Dover police said Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, age 18, both of Dover, were arrested Thursday in the killing of Camay Mitchell De Silva of Wilmington. De Silva, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Children are dying of fentanyl by the dozens in Missouri. A panel is calling for changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fentanyl deaths among Missouri babies, toddlers and teens spiked as child welfare officials struggled to adequately investigate the cases, a state panel found in a newly released report. Forty-three youth died — 20 of them under the age of 4 — in 2022 alone from the infamously powerful drug, according […]

4 hours ago

Brittney Griner still adjusting after Russian prison ordeal. WNBA star details experience in book