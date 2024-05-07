Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street leans toward gains, Disney tumbles after posting second-quarter loss

May 6, 2024, 11:30 PM | Updated: May 7, 2024, 5:00 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street shifted between gains and losses before the opening bell Tuesday as more corporate earnings arrive during what is otherwise expected to be relatively quiet week.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose less than 0.1%.

Disney tumbled more than 6% in premarket trading after it posted a second-quarter loss, dragged down by restructuring costs and other charges. Adjusted for those costs, Disney beat Wall Street’s per-share profit expectations, but fell short of sales targets.

Tesla dipped after federal highway safety investigators asked the electric car maker to tell them how and why it developed the fix in a recall of more than 2 million vehicles equipped with the company’s Autopilot partially automated driving system. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tesla has reported 20 crashes since the remedy — an online software update — was sent out in December. It’s shares were down 1.8% before the bell and have fallen more than 25% this year.

This week is relatively quiet since the bulk of companies in the S&P 500 have already reported their earnings for the first three months of the year, with more than three-quarters of them topping profit expectations, according to FactSet.

Corporate profit reports have been better than expected, not just in the United States but also in Europe and Japan, according to strategists at Deutsche Bank. Global earnings growth is on track for a second straight quarter of growth following four consecutive declines.

The U.S. stock market has been swinging between gains and losses since setting a record at the end of March. It sunk for weeks on fears that stubbornly high inflation would prevent or at least delay the Federal Reserve from delivering the cuts to interest rates that Wall Street craves.

But it rebounded at the end of last week following a cooler-than-expected jobs report, suggesting the U.S. economy was strong enough to avoid a bad recession without stoking inflation.

Traders are betting on a nearly 89% chance that the Fed will cut its main interest rate at least once before the end of the year, according to data from CME Group. That’s up from from an 81.6% probability seen a week earlier. Lower rates would help ease the pressure on the economy and financial system.

In Europe at midday, Britain’s FTSE 100 surged 1%, Germany’s DAX rose 0.6% and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.4%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.6% to 38,835.10. The advance was led by semiconductor companies like Tokyo Electron, which closed 4.8% higher, and Advantest, which picked up 2.2%.

The Kospi in South Korea surged 2.2% to 2,734.36, helped by big tech companies like Samsung Electronics, which racked up a 4.8% gain, and smaller rival SK Hynix, which added 3.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.5% to 18,4779.37. But the Shanghai Composite index recovered from early losses, gaining 0.2% to 3,147.74.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.4% to 7,793.30 after the central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.35%.

Taiwan’s Taiex was up 0.6%, while India’s Sensex gave up 0.5% as the country began the third phase of its weeks’ long national elections process.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 34 cents to $78.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 37 cents on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, was gave back 32 cents, falling to $82.98 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 154.39 Japanese yen from 153.90 yen. The euro held steady at $1.0769.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow industrials gained 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.2%.

National News

Associated Press

Tornado causes extensive damage to small Oklahoma town as powerful storms hit central US

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A tornado destroyed homes and toppled trees and power lines when it roared through a small Oklahoma town, one of several twisters that erupted in the central United States amid a series of powerful storms that forecasters warned could stretch into the early hours of Tuesday. The tornado ripped through the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Putin begins his fifth term as president, more in control of Russia than ever

Vladimir Putin began his fifth term Tuesday as Russian leader at a glittering Kremlin inauguration, setting out on another six years in office after destroying his political opponents, launching a devastating war in Ukraine and concentrating all power in his hands. At the ceremony inside the gilded Grand Kremlin Palace, Putin placed his hand on […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Pro-Palestinian protesters retake MIT encampment, occupy building at Rhode Island School of Design

NEW YORK (AP) — A Monday deadline for pro-Palestinian protesters to leave an encampment at Massachusetts Institute of Technology cleared many demonstrators only to have the site retaken while protesters at the Rhode Island School of Design began occupying a building in the ongoing protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war. At MIT, protesters were […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump faces jail threat over gag order as prosecutors zero in on transactions at heart of the case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump returns to his hush money trial Tuesday facing a threat of jail time for additional gag order violations as prosecutors gear up to summon big-name witnesses in the final weeks of the case. Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump, and […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Judges ask whether lawmakers could draw up new House map in time for this year’s elections

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges who threw out a congressional election map giving Louisiana a second mostly Black district told state lawyers Monday to determine whether the Legislature could draw up a new map in time for this year’s elections. The order was spelled out in a federal court entry following a meeting of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman in Minnesota accused in the deaths of 2 children

BLACKDUCK, Minn. (AP) — A woman killed two children in northern Minnesota, set a house on fire and left with another child, according to an indictment announced Monday. Jennifer Marie Stately, 35, was indicted on counts of premeditated murder, murder while committing child abuse, arson, murder while committing arson, and felony child neglect. Her attorney, […]

13 hours ago

Stock market today: Wall Street leans toward gains, Disney tumbles after posting second-quarter loss