Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 arrested in NYC after driver strikes pro-Palestinian protester following demonstration

May 7, 2024, 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Three people have been arrested after a driver hit a pro-Palestinian protester on a Manhattan street Tuesday, police said.

New York Police Detective Melissa Delacruz said the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of 72nd Street and Park Avenue on the Upper East Side.

About 25 protesters had been wrapping up a demonstration outside a building and were walking away when two of them got into an argument with a driver. The 57-year-old driver then struck a 55-year-old protester with his vehicle.

The demonstrator was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The motorist, the demonstrator and another demonstrator were taken into custody, Delacruz said. Police aren’t releasing their names as the charges are still pending, she said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said it could not provide any information about the incident until the defendants were arraigned.

The demonstration was one of three protests Tuesday morning in front of the homes of university trustees, according to members of the student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest. The group organized a protest encampment on campus that sparked similar demonstrations at other colleges across the U.S. in recent weeks.

National News

Associated Press

Cruise ship worker accused of stabbing 3 people with scissors on board vessel bound for Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A cruise ship worker from South Africa was arrested Tuesday in Alaska’s capital city, accused of attacking a woman and two security guards with scissors on board the vessel, according to authorities. The U.S. attorney’s office says the man is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Soccer fans now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport — May 25

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Soccer fans around the world will now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport every year – May 25. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday proclaiming May 25 as World Football Day. The sport is called football outside of the United States. The day marks […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Semi-automatic gun ban nixed in Colorado’s Democratic-controlled statehouse after historic progress

DENVER (AP) — A sweeping bill to ban the sale and transfer of semi-automatic firearms was nixed in Colorado’s Democratic-controlled Legislature on Tuesday as lawmakers pressed forward with a slew of other gun control bills on the 25th anniversary year of the Columbine High School massacre. The western state has a deep history with firearms […]

4 hours ago

Image: Starbucks founder and former CEO Howard Schultz testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C...

Associated Press

Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz: Company needs to refocus on coffee as sales struggle

The former Starbucks CEO says the company's leaders should spend more time in stores as they work to turn around flagging sales.

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Judges say they’ll draw new Louisiana election map if lawmakers don’t by June 3

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges who recently threw out a congressional election map giving Louisiana a second mostly Black district said Tuesday the state Legislature must pass a new map by June 3 or face having the panel impose one on the state. The order from a panel of two federal district judges and […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: May 6 The Washington Post on Medicare and Social Security reforms President Biden and former president Donald Trump don’t agree on much, but both have pledged not to touch Social Security benefits. This is a reflection of political reality, which is that a lot of […]

8 hours ago

3 arrested in NYC after driver strikes pro-Palestinian protester following demonstration