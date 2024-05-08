Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Sound Transit UW station now open after closing due to protest

May 7, 2024, 5:29 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm

Photo: Light Rail train at UW Station....

Light Rail train at UW Station. (Photo courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Sound Transit station at the University of Washington (UW) is back open after it was closed due to a protest. Sound Transit said service has returned to normal.

Sound Transit tweeted about the closure at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We do not have an estimate as to when the station will be reopened,” Sound Transit spokesperson, John Gallagher, originally told KIRO Newsradio.

Trains were bypassing the station, according to Sound Transit. Riders going to UW Station could get off at the Capitol Hill or U-District stops and use the Link Shuttle Bus to get to UW Station.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will keep you updated,” Sound Transit stated.

Gallagher also said riders should look for travel alert updates. Riders can follow Sound Transit’s X account, here.

