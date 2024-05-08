Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Global shares mostly higher after calm day on Wall St

May 8, 2024, 12:01 AM | Updated: 2:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — World shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held relatively steady on Wall Street.

Oil prices fell and the yen weakened further against the U.S. dollar.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.2% to 18,626.00 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.6% to 8,122.40. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 8,347.77.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial average were nearly unchanged.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.6% to 38,202.37.

Nintendo Co.’s share price sank 5.4% after the company’s forecasts disappointed investors and it announced that news of a successor product to its popular Switch device will be made by March 2025.

Sony Corp. shed 5% amid speculation over a potential buyout of Paramount Global by Sony Pictures and the private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Market players are watching to see how authorities react to the yen’s persisting weakness against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar rose to 155.35 Japanese yen from 154.50 yen. Japanese officials have expressed concern after the yen’s value slipped to 160.25 per dollar in recent days, prompting the Ministry of Finance to intervene.

“Exchange-rate moves could have a big impact on the economy and prices, so there’s a chance we may need to respond with monetary policy,” Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

A weak yen helps the profits of Japanese companies that earn much of their revenue overseas, but fluctuations in rates can upend planning and the yen’s weakness has severely eroded the purchasing power of both households and businesses, pushing up costs of imports of food and energy, among other things.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.8% to 18,331.76 and the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6%, falling to 3,128.48.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher to 7,804.50, while the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.4% to 2,745.05.

Taiwan’s Taiex gained 0.2%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher in a quiet day following three straight leaps for the index of at least 0.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Markets have steadied after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank remains closer to cutting its main interest rate than hiking it, despite a string of stubbornly high readings on inflation this year. A cooler-than-expected jobs report on Friday suggested the U.S. economy could pull off the balancing act of staying solid enough to avoid a bad recession without being so strong that it keeps inflation too high.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell $1.05 to $77.33 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 10 cents on Tuesday to $78.38 per barrel.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, declined $1.05 cents to $82.11 per barrel.

The euro dropped to $1.0738 from $1.0755.

World

Associated Press

Israeli tanks have rolled into Rafah. What does this mean for the Palestinians sheltering there?

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli tanks that entered the periphery of Rafah early Tuesday stoked global fears that an offensive on Gaza’s southernmost city could endanger the more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there. The ground assault dimmed hopes of an immediate cease-fire deal that the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have spent months pushing […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel seizes Gaza’s vital Rafah crossing, but the US says it isn’t the full invasion many fear

CAIRO (AP) — Israeli troops seized control of Gaza’s vital Rafah border crossing on Tuesday in what the White House described as a limited operation, as fears mount of a full-scale invasion of the southern city and talks with Hamas over a cease-fire and hostage release remain on a knife’s edge. The U.N. warned of […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

India votes in third phase of national elections as Modi escalates his rhetoric against Muslims

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of Indian voters across 93 constituencies were casting ballots on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted an increasingly shrill election campaign, ramping up polarizing rhetoric in incendiary speeches that have targeted the Muslim minority. In recent campaign rallies, Modi has called Muslims “infiltrators” and said they “have too many […]

1 day ago

Image: Israeli soldiers drive an tanks on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesd...

Associated Press

Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire; Israel says it will continue talks but presses with Rafah attacks

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel.

2 days ago

Associated Press

US and Philippine forces stage combat drills near strategic channel off southern Taiwan

ITBAYAT, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Marines and their Filipino counterparts darted out of Black Hawk helicopters during combat drills Monday in the Philippines’ northernmost island town along the strategic Bashi Channel off southern Taiwan — a flashpoint in the military rivalry between Washington and Beijing. The show of allied battle readiness in Itbayat in Batanes […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Macron puts trade and Ukraine as top priorities as China’s Xi opens European visit in France

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday that focused on trade disputes — including lifting immediate tariff threats on Cognac exports — and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts. Xi was in France for a two-day state visit to open his European tour. Speaking alongside Xi after their meeting […]

2 days ago

Stock market today: Global shares mostly higher after calm day on Wall St