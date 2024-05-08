Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

9 of 10 wrongful death suits over deadly Astroworld crowd surge have been settled, lawyer says

May 8, 2024, 7:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed after the 2021 Astroworld festival, where 10 people were killed in a crowd surge, have been settled, including one that was set to go to trial this week, attorneys said Wednesday.

Jury selection had been set to begin Tuesday in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed the family of Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old Houston resident who was killed during the crowd crush at the Nov. 5, 2021, concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

But Neal Manne, an attorney for Live Nation, the festival’s promoter and one of those being sued, said during a court hearing Wednesday that only one wrongful death lawsuit remained pending and the other nine have been settled, including the one filed by Dubiski’s family.

The lawsuit that remains pending was filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person killed during the concert.

Terms of the settlements were confidential and attorneys declined to comment after the court hearing because of a gag order in the case.

Attorneys in the litigation were set to meet next week to discuss when the lawsuit filed by Blount’s family could be set for trial.

National News

Associated Press

Pentagon chief confirms US has paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. paused a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns that the country was approaching a decision on launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah against the wishes of the U.S., Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday. The shipment was supposed to consist of 1,800 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy for Ohio man who died last month while in police custody

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Funeral services will be held Wednesday for an Ohio man who died in police custody last month after he was handcuffed and left facedown on the floor of a social club. The Rev. Al Sharpton was due to give the eulogy for Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old East Canton resident, at the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Police clear pro-Palestinian protest camp and arrest 33 at DC campus as mayor’s hearing is canceled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police using pepper spray cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested dozens of demonstrators on Wednesday just as city officials were set to appear before hostile lawmakers in Congress to account for their handling of the 2-week-old protest. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability canceled the hearing […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Severe storms batter the Midwest, including reported tornadoes that shredded a FedEx facility

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms barreled through the Midwest early Wednesday, a day after two reported tornadoes struck a Michigan city and surrounding area, destroying homes and commercial buildings, including a FedEx facility. Tornadoes were first reported after dark Tuesday in parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, while portions of Illinois, Kentucky and […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Trial begins for ex-University of Arizona grad student accused of fatally shooting professor in 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A jury has been seated for the trial of a former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor in 2022 after he was banned from campus because of harassment complaints. Murad Dervish faces seven felony charges including first-degree murder in the death of Thomas Meixner, who was […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Cruise ship worker accused of stabbing 3 people with scissors on board vessel bound for Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A cruise ship worker from South Africa was arrested Tuesday in Alaska’s capital city, accused of attacking a woman and two security guards with scissors on board the vessel, according to authorities. The U.S. attorney’s office says the man is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial […]

17 hours ago

9 of 10 wrongful death suits over deadly Astroworld crowd surge have been settled, lawyer says