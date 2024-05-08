Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Music Midtown, popular Atlanta music festival, canceled this year

May 8, 2024

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A music festival that draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will not take place this year.

Posts Wednesday on the Instagram page and website of Music Midtown, a longtime fixture for pop music lovers, says the festival is “going on hiatus this year.”

The posts did not explain why. An email to the festival’s producer, Live Nation, was not immediately returned.

The festival has featured big artists over the years, including Pearl Jam and Coldplay. Last year’s lineup included Billie Eilish and Guns N’ Roses.

The festival was also called off in 2022. News outlets, citing anonymous sources, ascribed that decision to a Georgia Supreme Court decision that outlined limits on the ability of private companies to ban guns on public property.

