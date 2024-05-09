Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Homeless encampment cleared from drug-plagued Philadelphia neighborhood

May 9, 2024, 7:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have cleared out a homeless encampment in a city neighborhood where drug use has been pervasive for years, but homeless advocates and others have raised concerns about how it was done.

The effort, which the city called an “encampment resolution,” started around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the Kensington neighborhood and was completed by 10 a.m. People who lived there, along with their tents and other structures, were moved from the sidewalk along a two-block stretch.

City outreach workers had connected 55 encampment residents to housing services in the 30-day period leading up to the clearing, officials said, and four people had been connected to drug and alcohol treatment. It wasn’t clear how many people had been living in the area that was cleared.

The sweep was the most visible action that Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration has taken since she assumed the post in January, as it seeks to end the open-air drug market that has plagued the neighborhood.

City officials said the clearing was done without incident and no arrests were made, but advocates for the homeless and others questioned both the process and what would happen to the displaced residents. Officials had said the clearing would be led by outreach teams, but no city social service workers were on the scene when police began moving out residents.

In previous major encampment clearings in the neighborhood, police did not lead the operations, and outreach workers instead spent hours on the day of the eviction offering residents assistance, such as giving them rides to treatment and shelter sites and helping them store their possessions.

National News

Associated Press

Colorado woman tried to steal a pickup, but couldn’t handle the stick shift, police said

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman’s attempt to steal a pickup truck — shortly after she was released from jail on a car theft charge — was thwarted not by officers, nor the truck’s owners, but by her inability to drive a stick shift, Boulder Police said. The woman had been released from jail […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

4 killed in yet another wrong-way highway crash in Connecticut

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A driver going the wrong way on Connecticut’s Merritt Parkway crashed head-on into a minivan early Thursday, killing all four people in the vehicles and closing one side of the highway for nearly seven hours, state police said. State police said an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California to tap generative AI tools to increase services access, reduce traffic jams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon deploy generative artificial intelligence tools to help reduce traffic jams, make roads safer and provide tax guidance, among other things, under new agreements announced Thursday as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to harness the power of new technologies for public services. The state is partnering with five […]

1 hour ago

biden israel weapons...

Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Biden says US won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Testimony in Trump’s hush money trial forges ahead with more witnesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels concluded her testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial Thursday after spending roughly 7 1/2 hours on the stand over two days. The porn actor recounted, among other things, the alleged 2006 sexual encounter with the former president that she was eventually paid to keep quiet about during the […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Aid ship sails for floating pier off Gaza, as more Palestinians flee Rafah

The first ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was on its way Thursday to a floating platform built by the U.S. military. The plan is for cargo to be transferred at the pier to smaller U.S. boats that will deliver it to shore. The Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a main entry point for aid, […]

10 hours ago

Homeless encampment cleared from drug-plagued Philadelphia neighborhood