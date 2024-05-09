Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Xavier University cancels UN ambassador’s commencement speech after student outcry

May 9, 2024, 11:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Xavier University of Louisiana has reversed course and canceled Saturday’s planned commencement address by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield after news of her appearance sparked outrage among some students.

University President Reynold Verret announced the decision in an email Wednesday to faculty, staff and students.

“Everyone’s goal is to have a commencement ceremony that appropriately honors the graduates and their achievements,” Verret wrote. “The vast majority of students want to be able to enjoy a commencement ceremony free of disruptions. Therefore, we will not be moving forward with the commencement speaker as originally planned.”

Students were outraged over Thomas-Greenfield’s invitation to speak because of their opposition to the past positions by the U.S. on the war in Gaza. Before presenting a March resolution to the U.N.’s Security Council that called for an “immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza,” the U.S. vetoed three other cease-fire resolutions proposed by other countries.

In explaining one veto, Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. could not support cease-fire resolutions that do not mention Israel’s right to self-defense; in explaining another, she said the U.S. could not support a cease-fire until Hamas freed hostages it took during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Verret called the cancellation a “regrettable conclusion” and said the decision was made in partnership with the ambassador.

Thomas-Greenfield did not comment on the decision. She faced similar backlash at the University of Vermont, where she was set to deliver the commencement address May 19. Pro-Palestinian student protesters called for the school to cancel her speech, citing the vetoed cease-fire resolutions. The school announced Friday that she would not be speaking.

Xavier Student Government Association President Chase Patterson, who had written a letter to administrators calling on them to reconsider their commencement choice, applauded Verret’s decision to listen to their concerns.

“We are grateful that President Verret actually listened to our call,” Patterson told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “This does make me optimistic that students will continue to support us and we will continue to support them and that the administration will continue to listen to us.”

Though many students and others spoke out against the invitation, Verret said many still believe that Thomas-Greenfield’s contribution to the ceremony would have been meaningful, the newspaper reported.

“We look forward to welcoming the ambassador to campus in the future to engage with our students and faculty in substantive conversations,” he said.

The graduation ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at the university’s Convocation Center. Verret did not say whether there will be a new speaker to fill Thomas-Greenfield’s spot.

National News

Associated Press

Several people detained as protestors block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police detained several people Thursday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after demonstrators blocked a parking garage in their ongoing protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war. Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the United States and increasingly in Europe. Some colleges […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

1 skier rescued, 2 remain missing after avalanche in mountains outside of Salt Lake City

One skier was rescued and two remained missing following an avalanche Thursday in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City that occurred after several days of spring snowstorms, authorities said. A rescue team responded just after 10 a.m. to an avalanche reported near Lone Peak in the in the Wasatch Range southeast of Salt Lake […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire man sentenced to minimum 56 years on murder, other charges in young daughter’s death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter and moving her corpse around for months before disposing of it was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 56 years in prison on murder and other changes as relatives of the child called him a monster. That sentence will be added […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden administration will seek partial end to special court oversight of child migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration will seek to partially end the 27-year-old court supervision of how the federal government cares for child migrants traveling alone, shortly after producing its own list of safeguards against mistreatment, an attorney involved in the case says. The Justice Department has told opposing attorneys it will ask a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Court rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal in gun case, setting stage for trial to begin next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden’s federal gun case should move forward, an appeals court ruled Thursday, setting the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. Lawyers for the president’s son had asked the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling rejecting his bid to dismiss the case. But a […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin woman who argued she legally killed sex trafficker pleads guilty to homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who argued she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced count of reckless homicide. Chrystul Kizer’s decision means she’ll avoid trial and a possible life sentence. It also leaves open the question of whether a […]

4 hours ago

Xavier University cancels UN ambassador’s commencement speech after student outcry