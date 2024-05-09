Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Several people detained as protestors block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

May 9, 2024, 1:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police detained several people Thursday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after demonstrators blocked a parking garage in their ongoing protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war.

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the United States and increasingly in Europe. Some colleges cracked down immediately, while others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and call in the police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

In Boston, the U.S. city most identified with higher education, students have set up encampments on at least five campuses, including MIT, Northeastern University and Harvard University.

At MIT, protesters have been asking administrators to end all research contracts with Israel’s Ministry of Defense, which they estimate total $11 million since 2015. On Thursday, the school issued an alert just before 2 p.m. saying protestors were blocking the entrance to a campus parking garage and spilling onto a nearby street.

About two hours later, authorities split protesters up and pushed them away from the garage. At least three people were detained. Protesters walked away continuing to chant “free Palestine” after the three were detained and police pushed them back.

The pro-Palestinian protest movement began nearly three weeks ago at Columbia University New York City. It has since swept college campuses nationwide, with more than 2,500 people arrested.

National News

Associated Press

Man paralyzed after being hit with a Taser while running from police in Colorado sues officer

DENVER (AP) — A man who said he was paralyzed after being hit with a Taser while running from police in Colorado filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against one of the officers, seeking $100 million in damages. Lawyers for Jacob Root, who was suspected of stealing a car, allege Officer Robert Comstock fired a Taser […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chinese billionaire gets time served, leaves country after New York, Rhode Island straw donor scheme

A Chinese billionaire who pleaded guilty to funneling illegal straw donations to politicians’ campaigns in New York and Rhode Island was sentenced Thursday to time served and quickly left the country as part of his deal with prosecutors to forfeit his green card. Hui Qin, 56, a Chinese film magnate with homes in Manhattan and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Killing of an airman by Florida deputy is among cases of Black people being shot in their homes

The fatal shooting of a U.S. Air Force airman at his off-base apartment in the Florida Panhandle by a sheriff’s deputy brings to mind other instances of Black people being killed by law enforcement in their own homes as they’re going about their day. Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, was killed on May 3 in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine man sentenced to 27 years in prison in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A Maine man who admitted trying to kill three police officers with a machete in a terrorist attack near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve 16 months ago was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Thursday in a courtroom packed with officers. The sentencing of Trevor Bickford in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

1 skier rescued, 2 remain missing after avalanche in mountains outside of Salt Lake City

One skier was rescued and two remained missing following an avalanche Thursday in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City that occurred after several days of spring snowstorms, authorities said. A rescue team responded just after 10 a.m. to an avalanche reported near Lone Peak in the in the Wasatch Range southeast of Salt Lake […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire man sentenced to minimum 56 years on murder, other charges in young daughter’s death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter and moving her corpse around for months before disposing of it was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 56 years in prison on murder and other changes as relatives of the child called him a monster. That sentence will be added […]

4 hours ago

Several people detained as protestors block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology